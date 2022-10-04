Marleen Charan: Avoids jail after posing as immigration lawyer and ripping off clients in Victoria

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Marleen Charan, when she faked her job as an immigration attorney, ripped off four clients out of nearly $80,000.

They thought she could help them apply for and secure visas to live and work in Australia, but as soon as they paid, she cut off contact.

She avoided jail when she was sentenced in the High Court on Tuesday, six years after her fraud began.

The four people are still out of money and could be waiting a while to see any cash after her lawyer revealed she is on benefits and unable to pay back.

Marleen Charan (pictured) has avoided jail time after posing as an immigration lawyer and bilking four clients of nearly $80,000 between February 2016 and May 2017

Judge Duncan Allen ordered that she repay the money if she earns enough in the future to be able to compensate them for their loss.

The prosecutor noted that she herself had never offered to pay them back.

Charan’s first victim lost $10,500 after she falsely claimed she was a lawyer who would provide an immigration law program for the victim to complete, after which she would sponsor a visa application.

The second victim was out of pocket $28,408 after Charan claimed to be a lawyer who could make an application for her to become an Australian permanent resident.

A man lost $20,108 after he was told by Charan that she could help him apply for a temporary work visa for his brother.

Charan also claimed she could provide the brother with employment support at a restaurant she opened in Footscray.

Her fourth victim paid $20,800 after she represented herself as a lawyer who could support them with visa sponsorship.

At the County Court of Victoria on Tuesday, Charan (pictured) was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service, receive mental health treatment and support and be supervised for three years

Following her offending between February 2016 and May 2017, Charan enrolled in a law degree at Victoria University, which she has since completed.

But it’s unlikely she’ll ever get a certificate to practice because of her conviction.

Judge Allen said it was ironic that since her offending Charan had volunteered as a qualified migration agent helping many people navigate the immigration system.

He said she had provided enormous assistance to Edward McHugh, obtaining his release from detention and helping to obtain a federal court ruling that his detention was unlawful.

McHugh, who supported Charan in court, was led to believe he was an Australian citizen, supported by the fact he was registered to vote and held an Australian passport.

But he was adopted from the Cook Islands and, after his visa was cancelled, attempts were made to deport him.

‘I acknowledge his presence here today. It is of great value in proving the great work you have done, ironically, since this offending behaviour,’ Judge Allen said.

He acknowledged that she had experienced extreme hardship in her life and had no prior or subsequent offending.

He ordered that she complete 250 hours of community work, receive mental health treatment and support and be supervised for three years.