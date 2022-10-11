Markets at risk of ‘disorderly’ sell-off, says IMF

Risks to the stability of the global financial system have “deteriorated significantly,” the IMF warned, warning markets are at risk of a “disorderly price review” that will hit emerging and developing countries hardest.

In its biennial Global Financial Stability Report, the multilateral lender said the rise in global borrowing costs, combined with poor trading conditions and deteriorating growth prospects, threatened to expose the fragility of the financial system.

“There are certainly a lot of vulnerabilities,” Tobias Adrian, head of monetary and capital markets at the IMF, told the Financial Times. “If interest rates rise very quickly, these vulnerabilities are exposed.”

The report adds to a chorus of warnings that one of the most aggressive campaigns to tighten monetary policy in decades could lead to further volatility and a broad sell-off in asset markets.

There are already signs of financial stress worldwide. Bond and stock prices have fallen sharply as central banks in advanced and emerging economies have raised interest rates to combat the worst inflation in decades. The dollar has appreciated against most currencies, forcing investors to pay a higher premium for funding in the US currency.

Adrian said global financial markets are still functioning well so far, but warned that “pockets of disorderly tightening” could turn into something more worrisome.

“We’ve seen differentiation across the risk spectrum today,” he said in an interview. “What I’m concerned about is that there could be a broader base — a risky event — where not only the riskier spectrum sees wider spreads or broader risk premiums, but the safer issuers as well.”

UK financial markets recently teetered on the brink of collapse after the government announced a plan late last month to implement £45 billion in debt-funded tax cuts. The resulting sterling crash and rising borrowing costs forced the Bank of England to step in to avert an even worse financial disaster, led by pension funds using liability-based investment strategies.

While the central bank’s interventions initially helped calm markets, the measures, combined with those of the government, have not fully reassured investors, causing government bond yields to rise again on Monday.

Adrian said the IMF, which had criticized the British government’s plan, “fully endorsed” the BoE’s moves and said its efforts to stabilize the financial system did not conflict with its monetary policy goals of curbing inflation. to the target of 2 percent from the current level of nearly five times that amount.

“It is possible to ensure financial stability while tightening monetary policy,” he added. “You should be able to address certain segments of the market with financial stability concerns while sharpening the overall stance.”

Marking their role as lenders of last resort, Adrian said central banks should step in when a shock became a “systemic concern”.

Emerging and indebted frontier economies are particularly vulnerable to a deterioration in global financial conditions. The government bonds of 14 countries in this category are already trading in distressed territory, meaning spreads are more than 1,000 basis points above US Treasuries. Another six have already defaulted or are working on debt restructuring agreements with creditors, including Zambia and Sri Lanka.

Last week, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said there would be “inevitable” additional defaults.

“Both official creditors and the private sector, please come together. Look at the music.”

According to stress tests conducted by the IMF – which gauged countries’ ability to weather a “severe” economic downturn with a global recession in 2023, unanchored inflation expectations, a disorderly tightening in financial conditions and prolonged disruptions in the supply chain due to Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine — nearly a third of banks in emerging markets will be undercapitalized. Lenders in advanced economies fared much better, the researchers found.

Non-bank financial institutions also needed more oversight, the fund said, calling for more oversight of leverage exposure and greater transparency.