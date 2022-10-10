Marketing guru Tess Rowlatt accused of running drug-smuggling operation through Airbnb in Melbourne

A glamorous marketing graduate accused of using several Airbnb properties to deal commercial quantities of illegal drugs in a ‘sophisticated’ operation will go to a jury trial to contest the charges.

Tess Rowlatt, 32, allegedly switched between 16 Airbnb rentals in Melbourne, including the posh Upper West Side CBD apartments and the View Hotel St Kilda, to make drug deals.

She faces more than a decade behind bars if convicted of the most serious of the charges brought against her.

In a minor victory, Crown prosecutors on Monday withdrew more than 40 of her more than 100 charges.

Rowlatt, who appeared in court from the Dame Phyllis Frost Center via video link, pleaded not guilty to the remainder, setting the stage for a jury trial in the County Court of Victoria.

Dressed in white and wearing glasses, Rowlatt looked the glamorous marketing executive despite being locked up behind bars.

Melbourne woman Tess Rowlatt (pictured), 32, has been charged with drug trafficking

Rowlatt (pictured) allegedly made numerous drug deals across 16 Airbnb properties between July and October 2021

Rowlatt faces a number of charges including trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs and obtaining property by deception.

She appeared in Melbourne Magistrate’s Court in December charged with dealing meth and 1,4-butenediol – also known as liquid fantasy – along with several ounce-bag drug deals on Airbnbs between July 23 and October 21 last year.

The court heard that she would stay in the rented flats for periods ranging from overnight to a few days.

Rowlatt is also accused of selling meth, GHB and heroin dating back to January 2021.

On her social media, Rowlett states that she graduated with a Bachelor of Business majoring in Marketing from Monash University before going on to hold sales roles at several companies.

At the time, Judge Jelena Popovic said the alleged offense did not appear to have been carried out to fuel a drug habit.

“The business approach to the whole company is of extreme concern… This was an absolutely money-making business, the likes of which I have rarely seen,” Ms Popovic said, according to Herald Sun.

Drug squad detectives entered Rowlatt’s Upper West Side apartment on October 21 after she allegedly arranged a deal between her supplier and a buyer.

Chief Constable Scott Davies told the court she checked the buyer had $15,000, then left the room and returned with drugs.

After her arrest, she was denied bail at a hearing in November with police saying there was evidence she would act to collect and pay alleged drug debts if released.

Police allege Tess Rowlatt (left) ran a sophisticated drug trade

Ms Rowlatt was arrested at an Upper West Side (pictured) apartment in the Melbourne CBD in October 2021

While she was later released on bail to a rehabilitation clinic, she quickly found herself back behind bars, where she remains.

Superintendent Davies also claimed that Airbnbs had been booked with fake IDs and required work permits and that her digital devices showed evidence of several drug deals, including one worth $34,000.

Several payment apps were also used as ‘brand books’ to keep track of the racket, he claimed.

Police prosecutor Thomas Mills said at the time that he was still adding up the amounts and that the investigation was ongoing, but there appeared to be more than $203,000 worth of transactions.

In a slap in the face for open justice, court documents outlining the case against Rowlatt were dismissed by the judge.

In January, Rowlatt’s lawyer said his client has been grieving the death of her partner when some of the alleged abuse took place.

– The difficult thing about it is that she is [allegedly] engaged in sophisticated deception and high-level trafficking… probably the most sophisticated drug trade I have come across,’ Ms Popovic replied.

She will appear in the County Court of Victoria next month.

Tess Rowlatt remains behind bars awaiting trial