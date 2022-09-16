Market reset delivers constant shock therapy

It was, as one economist put it, “a brutal day in risky markets” when the S&P 500 lost a massive 4.7 percent on Sept. 15 — the biggest one-day drop in seven years. “An ugly day in stocks,” he added. “Locusts” were picking victims across global stocks, another market observer agreed.

The verdict on the front page of this newspaper was blunt. “Day of reckoning on Wall Street,” the headline read, complete with a large photo of despondent-looking bankers in Canary Wharf.

If you think something isn’t right here, you’re right. That September 15 market shock was in 2008, not 2022. Those despondent bankers stood in front of the European headquarters of Lehman Brothers, and Bank of America had just swallowed Merrill Lynch as the global financial system exploded.

Fast forward almost exactly 14 years and history doesn’t repeat itself, but it sure rhymes.

This time on Sept. 13, the S&P 500 benchmark index of U.S. stocks fell more than 4 percent — a decline on a scale not seen since the Covid crisis began more than two years ago. The Nasdaq Composite fared even worse, losing 5.2 percent. Bizarre as it may seem, the post-Covid recovery phase of 2022 is creating moments in the market as ugly as the week Lehman Brothers told shocked staff, “It’s over”. Even more bizarre: somehow we got used to the blows.

Perhaps that’s because investors have had a slump every time this year, which has resulted in US inflation data showing surprisingly strong. This week was no exception. US consumer price inflation hovered at 8.3 percent in August, according to figures released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is slightly better than the 8.5 percent figure for July. The problem is that analysts and investors had expected a more moderate pace of 8.1 percent, especially given the rapid decline in gasoline prices. The rate also rose 0.1 percent in August from the previous month.

Again, this has torpedoed the US Federal Reserve’s long-desired pivot – the mythical moment when it decides to reverse the rate hikes that have pushed asset prices down this year. Again, the hopeful experts are disappointed and the beatings will continue until morale improves.

Traders now see a reasonable chance that the Fed will hike rates by a blockbuster full percentage point next week. Anything less than three quarters of a point would be a big surprise.

BlackRock likens this situation rather gnomically to Knut, the polar bear. For those who forgot about Knut’s story (myself included), the investment house reminds us that the newborn cub was rejected by his mother at the Berlin Zoo in 2006.

“A zookeeper intervened to bottle-raise him. But some argued that it would be better for the bear to be killed than to be raised by humans,” wrote Jean Boivin and Alex Brazier. “There followed media frenzy and widespread protests, which ultimately saved Cnut’s life. In our opinion, central bankers seem to have a bit of a “let the bear die” mentality right now (read the economy for bear). It seems they would rather just let the economy die out to avoid any risk of inflation expectations becoming entrenched.”

Where the economy goes, your portfolio is likely to follow. It may be time to find a friendly zookeeper, or some sympathetic protesters.

The point is, as everyone but the very youngest polar bears surely know, this isn’t new. So why does the market convulse every time it receives a reminder? “It’s the attempt to overcome hope for experience,” said Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at Royal London Asset Management. “If you had told any of us three years ago that we would be looking at 22 percent inflation in the UK if the government had not taken action on energy prices, we would not have believed you. It’s a huge regime change. People still want inflation to be transitory.” It’s not.

In addition to the 2008-style drop in stock prices, this is all generating huge swings in the dollar and in the generally austere government bond market. Some analysts worry that long-term structural deficits in the debt market are becoming dangerous. The BofA has described ruptures in US Treasuries as “one of the greatest threats to global financial stability today, possibly worse than the housing bubble of 2004-2007”. If the ripples are left unchecked, quantitative tightening – the process by which the Fed shrinks its balance sheet from the crisis era – could prove to be the factor pushing this market over the edge.

We should all hope not and many of these technicalities are white noise for non-specialists. But Greetham puts it wonderfully simply: “Whether it’s QT or just an almighty central bank misstep due to the Covid crisis, it’s the same.” In hindsight, that’s a good thing, but it’s becoming clearer by the day that the markets have been lavishly supported by central banks for too long. Correcting this imbalance will continue to lead to the ugly declines and fake bear market rallies that characterized the 2008-2009 crisis.

