MARKET REPORT: Topps Tiles shares took a tumble after a bust-up broke out with a top shareholder and a major supplier

Shares in Topps Tiles crashed amid a bust-up involving its largest shareholder and major supplier.

The UK’s largest tile retailer is battling MSG, which has called for its chairman to be removed and two representatives to sit on its board.

MSG, which has a 29.9 percent stake, also owns Polish tile manufacturer Cersanit. It has been building up its stake in Topps since May 2020, when it bought a 4.1 percent stake.

Cersanit supplies less than 1 percent of Topps’ tiles, but MSG wants that to rise to nearly 30 percent.

Topps rejected the proposal, which he says is a “conflict of interest” between what’s best for shareholders and MSG’s desire to sell more tiles.

Topps added that it buys no more than 10 percent of its tiles from a single supplier to avoid market disruption.

As a result, MSG has put forward proposals for its annual shareholder meeting on Jan. 18 to vote on whether or not to impeach chairman Darren Shapland. They will also be asked to vote on the nomination of Lidia Wolfinger and Michael Bartusiak to the board.

Shapland said he and the rest of the board “strongly reject” the proposals and have the support of more than a third of the remaining shareholders.

Topps fell 7.6 percent, or 3.8 pence, to 46 pence and is down 29 percent this year as it battles rising inflation and the end of the home improvement boom.

In the broader market, the FTSE 100 fell 0.4 percent, or 32.20 points, to 7489.19 yesterday, while the FTSE 250 fell 0.9 percent, or 169.51 points, to 18,930.57.

Stock Watch – Naked Wines Naked Wines continues with turnaround plans after sinking into the red. The online wine retailer, a so-called ‘lockdown winner’, posted a loss of £0.2 million in the six months to September. That followed a profit of £1.3m in the same period a year earlier. The company also said interim finance chief James Crawford, who has been with the group for nearly nine years, would take on the role full-time. Shares rose 11.3 percent, or 11.1 pence, to 108.3 pence.

Global markets struggled for direction as recession fears overshadowed China’s moves to ease strict Covid restrictions.

Oil prices hovered around their lowest level since January – below $80 a barrel – before some of the world’s largest central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, meet next week to set interest rates in their fight inflation.

While it is hoped that the pace of rate hikes will ease as fears about the economy mount, more hikes are looming as the battle against inflation continues.

The biggest drop in UK house prices since the 2008 financial crisis did little to lift the mood.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mold said: ‘It underscores how difficult the real estate market is right now as mortgage rates remain high and people feel unable to make such a big commitment, thanks to uncertainty and cost of living pressures .’

Barclays has appointed Alistair Currie as chief operating officer to replace Mark Ashton-Rigby. Currie was in charge of the lender’s banking and payments operations, and his replacement Vim Maru came from Lloyds. It fell 0.8 percent, or 1.32p, to 157.44p.

Meanwhile, Games Workshop hit back on the news that half-year earnings were likely to fall.

The Warhammer figurine maker said his profit for the six months to November should be at least £83m after making £88.2m in the same period in 2021.

But it forecast revenue of £210m, up from last year’s £191.5m. The group also named John Brewis as its next chairman starting in January, replacing Elaine O’Donnell. Shares fell 0.4 percent, or 85p, to 7295p.

Music Magpie fell out of favor with investors after record sales during the Black Friday week failed to offset a drop in revenue.

The electronics retailer said record sales in November, during one of the busiest days for retailers, came after a slowdown in the summer and early fall.

But revenue is expected to be £144.8m for the year to November – slightly down from the £145.5m in 2021 – while earnings should be in line with expectations. Shares fell 17.8 percent, or 4.6 pence, to 21.2 pence.