The row that engulfed Capricorn Energy deepened after a growing list of shareholders called for a major overhaul of the board.

With its future on the line, the FTSE 250 oil and gas company saw three more investors join a rebellion led by its third largest shareholder Palliser Capital to oust its CEO, finance boss and five other directors.

Palliser said Irenic Capital Management, VR Global Partners and an unnamed shareholder supported his call to remove seven of the nine board members and appoint six directors as part of a plan to “unlock up to 400 pence in shareholder value.”

Growing turmoil: Capricorn Energy saw three more investors join an uprising led by third-largest shareholder Palliser Capital to oust its chief executive, finance boss and five other directors

The comments put more pressure on Capricorn.

Palliser called for a general meeting on Monday to allow investors to vote in favor of her proposal.

It has already received backing from three of Capricorn’s largest shareholders: Madison Avenue Partners, Kite Lake Capital Management and Newtyn Management.

Asset manager Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) also came out on Tuesday to express its concerns about the board. This means that 39 percent of Capricorn shareholders are in favor of a shake-up in the boardroom.

Palliser also claimed that 40 percent oppose a merger with NewMed – Israel’s leading energy partnership – to create a gas producer focused on Israel and Egypt.

Capricorn has sought to defend its deal, insisting that nearly £100 million would be cut from a planned special dividend of £510 million if the merger failed.

It marks a difficult end to a turbulent year for Capricorn Energy, whose attempts over the summer to merge with fellow mid-cap oil and gas company Tullow Oil were thwarted by rebellious shareholders.

Stock Watch – Scotgold Resources A company that mines silver and gold in the Scottish highlands had to lower its production forecast after mining problems and a spell of bad weather this month. Scotgold Resources expects to produce 2,000 ounces of gold in the last three months of the year, down from an earlier forecast of up to 3,500 ounces. Turnover was £9.9 million last year, compared to £167,000 12 months earlier. But losses more than doubled to £6 million. Shares fell 11 percent, or 6.5 pence, to 52.5 pence.

Panmure Gordon analyst Ashley Kelty said Palliser’s call for a general meeting was hardly a “huge shock.”

He said: “I’m not sure whether Palliser will succeed in removing the sign, but it will give holders a chance to express their feelings to Capricorn ahead of the NewMed vote.”

Shares in Capricorn rose 1.2 percent, or 3 pence, to 249.4 pence. Tullow Oil added 6.6 percent or 2.34 pence to 37.98 pence.

Rising oil prices, with Brent oil up 2.6 percent, helped boost energy stocks. BP gained 2.7 per cent, or 12.55p, to 480p and Shell was up 2 per cent, or 47p, to 2354.5p.

The FTSE 100 posted a third consecutive session of gains, rising 1.72 percent, or 126.7 points, to 7497.32 and the FTSE 250 also rose 1.72 percent, or 318.89 points, to 18,863.65 .

It was a better day for retailers overall amid pick-up in demand this month.

A monthly survey by the CBI found that sales picked up again in December after a nasty slump in November, easing fears of a massacre in the High Street this Christmas.

Ocado gained 4.8 percent, or 30p, to 651.6p and Next rose 2.7 percent, or 150p, to 5658p.

Pubs also got a boost, with Wetherspoon up 4.1 percent, or 17.2 pence, to 441.6 pence, Mitchells & Butlers up 3.4 percent, or 4.5 pence, to 138.5 pence and Marston’s rose 1.7 percent, or 0.64 pence, to 38.22 pawns.

There was good news for AstraZeneca after EU regulators approved two of the pharmaceutical giant’s drug treatments for cancer patients. Shares rose 1.1 percent, or 118p, to 11244p.

Bunzl, meanwhile, said a flurry of acquisitions would help drive revenues up 17 percent this year and again next year.

The group, which supplies products such as disposable tableware and latex gloves to private companies and the public sector, said it spent more than £280 million on acquisitions during the year.

But shares fell 1 percent, or 27p, to 2793p.

Carnival rose 4 percent, or 23.4 pence, to 611 pence after fourth-quarter losses were not as bad as feared.

The P&O Cruises and Cunard group posted losses of £910 million for the three months to November, which was lower than expected.