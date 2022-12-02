MARKET REPORT. Primark’s owner supported by Wall Street big guns

[noscript_1]

Primark owner AB Foods topped London’s top index yesterday after analysts said the company was best placed to weather the impending ‘perfect storm’ for the retail sector.

While Morgan Stanley painted a bleak picture for an industry facing rising costs and lower disposable incomes, the company said AB Foods appeared better equipped to withstand economic pressures.

In a vote of confidence, the broker gave an ‘overweight’ rating and a target price of 1900p. Shares rose 5 percent, or 60 pence, to 1667.5 pence.

But Morgan Stanley also warned that struggling consumers will see their savings run out next year.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating for AB Foods from “sell” to “neutral” and raised its price target from 1460 pence to 1900p.

Such coverage marked a significant change in fortunes since September, when shares in AB Foods hit a decade low after it warned rising costs and weaker demand would weigh on earnings.

In the broader market, stocks in London ended the week on a whimper of sorts.

After being its best month in two years in November, the FTSE 100 fell 0.03 percent, or 2.26 points, to 7556.23, while the FTSE 250 fell 0.2 percent, or 46.14 points to 19,363.28.

There were also fluctuations in the currency markets. The US dollar rallied against currencies around the world as positive jobs data increased pressure on the country’s powerful central bank to keep raising interest rates.

After languishing for much of the morning, the dollar rallied after official statistics showed US employment rose by 263,000 last month. That was much stronger than the 200,000 increase expected by economists and will increase pressure on the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

Higher interest rates tend to boost a currency, and the dollar strengthened against the pound, with the pound falling to $1.2136 from $1.2298 earlier in the day.

The turbulence continued, however, with the pound later chasing back those losses. Sterling remains well above recent lows after falling to $1.03 in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget in September.

After gaining favor with the market on Thursday’s update, AJ Bell (8.3 percent, or 30 pence, to 390 pence) ended the week on a high after Jefferies upgraded the investment platform’s rating from hold to ‘buy’ and raised the target price to 450p from 290p.

Ocado rose 0.8 percent, or 5.6 pence, to 670.4 pence after JP Morgan raised the online grocer’s target price from 500 pence to 550 pence. Things seemed to be improving at Premier Miton Group.

The fund manager saw its assets under management (AuM) fall 24 percent to £10.6 billion in the year to September. Prime Minister Miton also suffered net outflows of £1.1bn in the period, having reported inflows of £830m a year earlier.

But the group said assets under management have since recovered as clients returned to the funds in October and November. Shares rose 15.3 percent, or 14 pence, to 105.5 pence.

Finally, a biotechnology company in which Neil Woodford’s Equity Income fund once had a stake was dealt a blow after revealing that it would be unable to complete a fundraiser. Reneuron Group said this was due to “unfavorable conditions in the small cap equity markets.”

However, there was some cause for celebration. Sales rose to £438,000 in the six months to September, up from £58,000 12 months earlier.

Reneuron also trimmed his losses for the period. It fell 32 percent, or 7.2 pence, to 15.3 pence.