The London stock market enjoyed some New Year cheer as hopes around the lifting of Covid restrictions in China outweighed fears about UK health and the global economy.

In a positive start to 2023, the FTSE 100 gained 1.4%, or 102.35 points, to 7,554.09 and the FTSE 250 was also up 1.5%, or 281.34 points, to 19,134.34.

The gains were echoed in Europe with the Dax up 0.8 percent in Frankfurt and the Cac up 0.4 percent in Paris.

But Wall Street traders were more cautious. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.8 percent.

The lifting of pandemic restrictions in China is expected to boost the world’s second-largest economy once Covid cases subside.

But there are also fears about the strength of economies around the world, with figures showing output at British and Chinese factories declined in December.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said: “The FTSE 100 has defied expectations of a quiet start to the year with a big jump in its stride, ignoring warnings from the International Monetary Fund about challenges ahead in 2023.”

‘Despite a sharp contraction in business activity in China last month, traders are hopeful things are starting to improve.

Traders are looking ahead, rather than back, and are seizing glimmers of hope that once the winter waves subside, China’s recovery could return to normal.’

It was a roller coaster ride for Cineworld after the world’s second-biggest cinema chain denied it was in talks with Odeon owner AMC Entertainment about selling any of its sites.

Action Surveillance -Genincode Genincode shares soared after it took a big step toward selling its products in the US. The Oxford-based genetics company, which focuses on cardiovascular disease prevention, has received approval for its California lab to process diagnostic tests that use saliva or blood samples to examine the genetic likelihood of heart attacks and accidents. cerebrovascular disease, and the genetically inherited ability to metabolize cholesterol. The shares soared 139 percent, or 10.75 pence, to 18.5 pence.

The company, which has filed for bankruptcy proceedings in the US, insisted it would not sell assets individually and was instead looking to sell the group as a whole.

The shares slumped about 20 percent in early trading before gaining 0.8 percent, or 0.03 pence, to 3.67 pence.

Investors in Rolls-Royce cheered after Jefferies upgraded the jet engine maker’s rating to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ and raised the price target to 125 pence from 90 pence.

The shares rose 6.1 percent, or 5.71 pence, to 98.91 pence. But the broker was less enthusiastic about SSE and downgraded the power company to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ and lowered the price target to 1830p from 2080p. The shares fell 2.8 percent, or 48.5 pence, to 1,663.5 pence.

Losses trickled through the sector with the owner of British Gas Centrica falling 4.8 percent, or 4.58 pence, to 91.94 pence and energy company Drax falling 4.5 percent, or 31 .5 pence, to 671.5 pence.

Hotel Chocolat enjoyed a sweet reception in the market with shares rising 8 percent, or 12.5 pence, to 168 pence after the luxury confectioner agreed to a joint venture in Japan.

Its partnership with Tokyo-based Eat Creator Corporation will include 21 Hotel Chocolat-branded stores across Japan.

But investors will expect better returns this time around, given that Hotel Chocolat wrote off around £22m last year after its previous partnership in Japan took a turn for the worse.

Inchcape has completed the acquisition of Derco, the largest automotive distributor in Latin America, for £1.3bn.

The car dealer also repeated that profit for 2022 would be “towards the high end, or slightly above the previously guided range” of £350m to £370m. The shares rose 2.3 percent, or 19 pence, to 839 pence.

The saga involving the former Ferrexpo boss, who is the biggest shareholder in the Ukrainian iron ore miner, took another turn after he handed in his resignation letter to step down as a board member.

Last week, Kostyantyn Zhevago, 48, a 50.3 percent owner of the FTSE 250 firm, was arrested in France at the request of Ukraine amid allegations of money laundering and embezzlement.

The shares added 3.6 percent, or 5.6 pence, to 162.8 pence.