MARKET REPORT: London Stocks Rise Despite Falling Commodities

The London stock market pushed higher yesterday despite a sharp sell-off in commodity-focused stocks.

Following a strong start to the year on Tuesday, the FTSE 100 rose another 0.4 percent, or 31.10 points, to 7,585.19, while the FTSE 250 rose 1.3 percent, or 256.73 points, to 19,391.07.

The rebound came despite recession fears and weaker demand weighing on commodity prices, including oil.

Brent crude fell more than 5 percent to below $80 a barrel.

The slide dragged oil majors down, with BP falling 3.6 percent, or 17.5 pence, to 465.85 pence, while Shell fell 3.5 percent, or 82 pence, to 2,285 pence.

AJ Bell’s chief investment officer, Russ Mold, said that while oil prices have already lost 5 percent this year, such losses could ease inflation and encourage central banks to slow the pace of price increases. interest rates or stop them altogether.

He said: ‘The dominant market narrative remains investors’ hope, or even expectation, that a global slowdown, or even a recession, will allow central banks to pause raising interest rates and then proceed to reduce them.

“Weaker oil and metal prices could help cool inflation and give them room to ease policy again, and a slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy, could hurt growth and also dampen commodity competition. vital premiums.

‘Lower rates could mean lower bond yields and lower cash returns, and tempt investors to look to other asset classes, such as stocks, for higher yields and yields.

“The weaker-than-expected German inflation figure fits this narrative and has helped boost broader stock markets in Europe.”

City analysts heaped more misery on oil and energy investors when Jefferies cut his price target for three shares.

Losers were Harbor Energy, which fell 3.3 percent, or 9.6 pence, to 283.4 pence, while Capricorn Energy sank 2.9 percent, or 7.2 pence, to 245 pence and Tullow Oil fell 2.8 percent, or 1 pence, to 35.34 pence.

Gasoline prices were also on the decline, falling more than 7 percent.

A sharp drop in forward wholesale electricity and gas over the past four weeks should be a “relief” for the government as it would significantly reduce the cost of fiscal support in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23, the analyst said. from Investec Martin Young.

British Gas owner Centrica fell 2.6 percent, or 2.34 pence, to 89.6 pence, while energy firm Drax fell 5.7 percent, or 38 pence, to 633, 5 pence and SSE was down 1.7 percent, or 28 pence, at 1,635.5 pence.

There was also little to celebrate for mining stocks. Falling metal prices sent Glencore down 6.9 percent, or 37.8 pence, to 506.6 pence, while Anglo American slid 2.7 percent, or 87 pence, to 3,180. pence and Antofagasta sank 0.5 percent, or 8 pence, to 1,554 pence.

Ocado headed in the other direction after City broker Evercore raised the online supermarket’s price target to 700p from 600p. It rose 9 percent, or 58.6 pence, to 707.2 pence.

Similarly, Guinness maker Diageo added 1.3 percent, or 46 pence, to 3,658.5 pence after Credit Suisse raised its price target from 4,400 pence to 4,500 pence.

There was also good news for RS Group. UK tech firm dubbed ‘Amazon for Engineers’ completed the acquisition of Risoul, a Mexican distributor, for around £228m. The shares rose 2.2 percent, or 20 pence, to 923.5 pence.

Clinical trial specialist Hvivo secured a £5.2 million contract with a client in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time in over a decade.

It will test the biotech company’s respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate in healthy volunteers as part of its human challenge trial.

The virus is one of the leading causes of pneumonia in young children and the elderly. The shares rose 10.3 percent, or 1.2 pence, to 12.9 pence.