MARKET REPORT: Lack of festive cheer on High St as retail suffers

Shares in Britain’s biggest retailers offered a mix yesterday despite hopes that the Christmas period won’t be as bad as feared.

Deutsche Bank said consumers are still spending as they celebrate the first prosperous festive season since Covid hit, even as strikes take a toll.

The broker pointed to bullish trade updates from companies including Associated British Foods, owner of Primark, Kingfisher and M&S, parent of B&Q and Screwfix, while others, including Pets at Home and Currys, took a more cautious tone.

Christmas spending: Deutsche Bank said consumers are still spending as they celebrate the first prosperous festive season since Covid struck even as strikes take a toll

“The general consumer environment has held up much better than we expected in recent months with price inflation helping to offset volume pressure,” Deutsche Bank said.

Analysts added that spending should remain strong ahead of Christmas, although the recent cold snap will have raised concerns about heating bills.

Deutsche Bank issued an upbeat note on retail giant Next and discount retailer B&M, forecasting that both will report “solid sales performance” early next year.

Meanwhile, the broker said AB Foods was in line to emerge from the Christmas period a ‘winner’ with Primark sales set to flourish as consumers seek affordable prices.

There was less reason to celebrate Boohoo, while eliminating excess inventory remained a top priority for Asos, Deutsche said.

“We have been talking about a weaker consumer for over six months and there has been very little evidence of this so far,” the analysts wrote.

It was a mixed bag for businesses, with some showing profits and some losing.

Kingfisher gained 0.04 per cent, or 0.1 pence, to 227.3 pence, Pets at Home rose 0.2 per cent, or 0.6 pence, to 274 pence, Currys rose 2.3 per cent, or 1 .25 pence, up to 55.7 pence and M&S added 0.8 per cent, or 0.95p, to 121.2p.

Stock Clock – Xpediator Xpediator’s shares rose 22.3 percent, or 6.75 pence, to 37 pence after receiving an ‘indicative’ takeover proposal. The offer was submitted by a consortium including investment vehicle Cogels, headed by the former head of the cargo management firm, Stephen Blyth. The proposal includes a possible offer of 42 pence per share. Xpediator ‘remains confident’ in its ‘prospect as an independent business’ but would recommend the cash element of the offer, if it comes, to shareholders.

Among the laggards was AB Foods, despite the broker’s upbeat note, which sank 1.2 percent, or 19 pence, to 1,543 pence, B&M (down 0.5 percent, or 2.2 pence, to 407.1 pence), Asos (up 2.1 percent, or 11 pence). , to 507p), Next (down 0.4 percent, or 22p, to 5508p) and Boohoo (down 1 percent, or 0.38p, to 36.47p).

The FTSE 100 rose 0.13 percent, or 9.31 points, to 7,370.62. The FTSE 250, however, fell 0.56 percent, or 104.2 points, to 18,544.76.

British Airways owner IAG has apologized after its flights to and from the US and the Caribbean were grounded due to pilot software issues.

A BA spokesman said: ‘Our teams have resolved a temporary issue affecting some of our long-haul flight planning systems overnight, causing delays to our schedule. We apologize for the disruption caused to our customers’ travel plans.

The shares fell 1.7 percent, or 2.22 pence, to 127.84 pence. Petrofac fell 3.3%, or 2.35 pence, to a record low of 70 pence after the oil rig builder warned its engineering and construction division would post losses until 2024.

The division, which has been plagued by delays from the pandemic, is expected to post a loss of £156m for the year following cost overruns on a joint venture deal in Thailand. The company warned of a further “small” loss in 2023 before turning a profit again in 2024.

Across the group, Petrofac said this year’s losses would be around £82m.

In a day dominated by acquisitions, Bunzl agreed to buy four businesses and sell its UK healthcare division to Dutch firm Mediq.

The group, which supplies products such as disposable tableware and latex gloves to private companies and the public sector, said its UK healthcare division generated revenue of £216m in 2021.

Bunzl does not expect to make any gains or losses on the acquisitions and disposals. Shares fell 0.4 percent, or 12p, to 2820p.