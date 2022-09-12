Marked for greatness at age THREE! How Alcaraz caught Nadal & Federer’s eye as a youngster

He held his first tennis racket at the age of you and sixteen years later it’s the US Open trophy, a $2.6 million check, and the world rankings he has at his fingertips – the youngest to ever do it.

Carlos Alcaraz’s climb to the top of world tennis was exciting and it started in the small village of El Palmar in Murcia, Spain.

His father and grandfather were avid players – his father was even the director of a local tennis academy – so Alcaraz and his two brothers had little choice in what the sport would become for them.

He was born in 2003, just two years before his idol Rafa Nadal won his first Major, at the French Open. Their paths would first cross when Alcaraz was 13 and posed for a photo together after winning a competition on the Rafa Nadal junior tour.

Alcaraz even outlined at that event how he wanted to grow up like Nadal as a professional player.

In endearing images, Alacaraz says, “I want to be in the top 10, but you have to work for it. My idol is Rafa. I want to be like him because he practices very hard and gives everything in matches and I want to be like him.”

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the US Open trophy, a day after his win in the final in New York

Alcaraz had his first tennis racket as a three-year-old and his talent was evident at a young age

Alcaraz played at a local tennis academy as a child before later teaming up with Juan Carlos Ferrero

He beat him this year and now he has caught up. Alcaraz is not only the youngest ever World Champion, but also the youngest Grand Slam winner since Nadal’s French Open in 2005 and the youngest US Open winner since Pete Sampras in 1990. Appreciated company indeed.

In 2019, the potential of Alacaraz was known. But he was still graced by Roger Federer’s greatness at Wimbledon and had the chance to strike with the eight-time SW19 winner at the tournament itself.

With a photo next to the Swiss, Alcaraz wrote: ‘A dream come true.

“It was a proud moment to warm up at Wimbledon with the best player in grass tennis history. Thank you very much Roger Federer.’

The teen has so far kept out of sports for much of his life. His alleged girlfriend, Maria Gimenez, is from Murica and is also a tennis fan – she plays at a local club and while Alcaraz is conquering the world, he still compliments her whenever he can.

At the age of 13, he caught the eye of his idol Rafa Nadal after winning an event on his junior tour

Since turning professional, Alcaraz played against and defeated his hero Nadal

In 2019, Alcaraz struck with Roger Federer at Wimbledon as he started to make a name for himself

When Gimenez shared a photo of her hitting a right-handed forehand on her Instagram last year, Alcaraz jokingly said, “Next time you’ll definitely beat me with that right one!”

She would not be in New York for Alcaraz’s tournament and is not yet watching from the stands when he plays.

He is a huge fan of Real Madrid, the famous Spanish football team, and was at the Champions League final at the Stade de France for his team’s hard-hitting 1-0 win against Liverpool.

Alcaraz also met the Real players at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium in the summer after winning the Spanish League and posed with the trophy. But it’s a much more important piece of silverware that he now celebrates.

His corner is headed by his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, an esteemed player in his day who won the French Open the same year Alcaraz was born, in 2003.

They have been working together for three years, since Alcaraz was 16. A statement from Ferrero’s then academy described Alcaraz as “the greatest promise of Spanish tennis today.”

He is believed to be in a relationship with Maria Gimenez, who lives in his home region of Murcia – she also likes tennis and here Alcaraz jokes about how her forehand is so strong that she will beat him in a match -‘ The next time you will surely beat me with that good one!’ he says

A big Real Madrid fan – like Nadal – Alcaraz was at the Champions League final in May to watch his team’s narrow 1-0 win over Liverpool at the Stade de France

He was also invited to pose with the LaLiga trophy after Madrid won it last season

Alcaraz also got photos with some of the team, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

It may not have been the boldest statement to acknowledge his potential at the age of 16, but few could have ever imagined that he would now be number 1 in the world.

His next steps should be viewed with some caution. He’s only 19 and we’ve seen Emma Raducanu carefully balancing the burden of expectation on her shoulders after last year’s US Open glory at age 18.

But it was Raducanu’s emergence from, more or less, the middle of nowhere that made her story particularly astounding. Alcaraz was the No. 3 seed in Flushing Meadows and for good reason – his rise has been steady and consistent.

“Everything on the gas and no brakes,” is how the US Open Instagram account described his performance after the exciting semi-final against home favorite Frances Tiafoe.

It was about right – and with such a tireless approach to his game, it will take something drastic to take Alcaraaz off the top.