Mark Zuckerberg’s doctor wife Priscilla Chan sets the internet abuzz as she grimaces through the Vegas UFC

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan stole the show at a UFC fight in Las Vegas on Saturday when she was seen reacting in horror to the violent fight that unfolded just meters from her front row seat.

Chan, 37, put on an animated display at the edge of the octagon, crouching behind her hands as a pair of fighters threw vicious punches and kicks at each other at the UFC Vegas 61 tournament.

At one point the trained pediatrician looked out between her fingers at the match but appeared to scream as punches flew and she covered her eyes again.

Chan sat with her billionaire Facebook founder husband, who could be seen reacting with contrasting joy throughout the evening.

The couple, who are parents to two daughters, announced last month that they are expecting a third child, due in 2023.

They met while studying at Harvard in the early 2000s. Chan originally worked as a teacher before becoming a doctor.

She and her husband married the day after Facebook’s monster IPO in 2012 made him a billionaire.

Zuckerberg and Chan were two of the few attendees at the game on Saturday, after the pair reportedly rented out the entire venue to themselves and personal invitees to attend.

However, the match was televised, with Zuckerberg and Chan visible to viewers as the matches moved to their corner of the ring.

Sharp-eyed viewers soon noticed Chan’s horrified expression and took to Twitter to share their amusement.

“I don’t think Mark Zuckerberg’s wife knew what she was getting herself into tonight,” one user wrote while sharing the clip.

“Mark Zuckerberg’s wife has never witnessed a fight in her life,” tweeted another, pairing it with a crying emoji.

“Zuckerberg’s wife looks horrified,” said another.

Chan wasn’t the only reason the fight made headlines, as many UFC fighters took to the internet to express their frustration with Zuckerberg booking the arena at the expense of fans.

“The best part about the ufc events live is the crowd going crazy like stay home bro wtf,” tweeted fighter Al Laquinta.

Fighter Nathan Querry agreed, tweeting ‘That the UFC thinks this is a great marketing opportunity shows how out of touch they are. I’m old enough to remember when the fighters were the main draw. Not the promoter. And certainly not a guest at the games’.