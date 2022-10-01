Mark Zuckerberg tells workers Meta will freeze hiring and ‘steadily reduce headcount growth’

<!–

Facebook owner Meta has announced it will freeze the hiring of new staff amid plans to cut costs by at least 10 percent in the coming months.

Mark Zuckerberg, who founded the social media giant, said the group will be “further restructured” due to its struggling advertising business.

Meta, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, has lost almost 60 percent of its value in the last year.

Zuckerberg’s personal fortune has plummeted to £44bn, just a third of what it was a year ago.

He said Meta will “steadily reduce headcount growth” over the next year. Plans to hire engineers face 30 percent cuts.

The announcement comes as Meta makes a long-shot bet on the ‘Metaverse’, or virtual realm, which it predicts will generate billions of pounds in revenue.

But in the short term, the company is struggling in the midst of a global recession and a recession becoming more likely.

And many analysts remain deeply skeptical about the point of the Metaverse itself.

Zuckerberg told a company-wide staff meeting: “I was hoping the economy would have stabilized more clearly now, but from what we’re seeing, it doesn’t look like it has yet, so we want to plan somewhat conservatively.”

Other tech giants have also scaled back operations as Silicon Valley grapples with the prospect of a recession.

‘Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year. Many teams are going to be downsized so we can shift power to other areas.’

Last month, Google announced that it would freeze hiring and cut benefits.

Apple and Microsoft have also announced hiring freezes.