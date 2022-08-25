Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook suppressed Hunter Biden laptop story after FBI warning

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed how the platform used an algorithm to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story when it first surfaced in 2020.

During Thursday’s Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg spoke about the issue of media censorship and was asked by Rogan how Facebook handles controversial news topics.

Zuckerberg explained how, while the platform didn’t completely block the story like Twitter, it still pushed users’ news feeds down for a week until more information came down that would indicate whether the story was true or not.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed how the platform used an algorithm to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story when it first surfaced in 2020.

During Thursday’s Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg spoke about the issue of media censorship and was asked by Rogan how Facebook handles controversial news topics.

During the interview, Zuckerberg tried to shift focus by reiterating how Twitter banned sharing the story.

‘So we have taken a different path than Twitter. Actually, the background here is the FBI, I think it basically came to us — some people on our team and said, ‘Hey, um, just so you know, you have to be very alert. There was the — we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We informed it that there is basically about to be some kind of dump — that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant.”

Zuckerbeg said that if something is reported as misinformation, it has an outside fact-checking team that determines if it’s misinformation.

“So our protocol is different from Twitter’s. What Twitter did is they said, “You can’t share this at all.” We didn’t,” Zuckerberg said. “If something is reported to us as potentially misinformation, material misinformation, we also use this third-party fact-checking tool because we don’t want to decide what’s true and false,” he continued.

“I think it was five or seven days when it was actually determined whether it was false. The distribution on Facebook was reduced, but people were still allowed to share it. So you could still share it. You could still consume it,” he said.

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop has exposed his secret porn addiction, as well as his penchant for making his own amateur sex videos

Hunter’s laptop contained a slew of compromising and X-rated content – including nude, pornographic and drug-related images and videos of the president’s adult son

Hunter Biden has not been charged with wrongdoing, but investigators investigate suspected violations of federal gun and tax laws

Rogan then asked Zuckerberg what he meant by the terms “reduced distribution,” explaining how it meant the story would appear lower on people’s news feeds.

Rogan asked the percentage of the decrease in distribution.

“I don’t know by heart, but it makes sense,” he said. ‘But actually a lot of people could share it anyway. We received many complaints that this was the case.’

“We weren’t as black and white about it as Twitter. We thought the FBI, which I still consider a legitimate institution in this country, is a very professional law enforcement officer. They come up to us and tell us to watch out for something. Then I want to take that seriously,” Zuckerberg said.

“Did they specifically tell you to be wary of that story?” asked Roger.

“I don’t remember if it was that specific, but it actually fit the pattern,” Zuckerberg explains.

But Rogan then went on to ask about the aftermath of suppressing the story which turned out to be factual.

‘Yes. I mean, it sucks, it turned out afterwards. The fact checkers examined it, no one could say it was false, right. So basically it had a period where it was less distributed,” Zuckerberg said.

“I probably think so, but it sucks, I think the same way it should probably be a criminal trial, but ultimately being found innocent, sucks. As if it still sucks that you had to go through a criminal trial, but in the end you are free,” he added.

“I don’t know if the answer would have been do nothing or have no trial. I think the process was reasonable. We still let people share it, but of course you don’t want such situations’, he explains.

Conservatives criticized Twitter’s censorship of the article both during and after the 2020 presidential election.