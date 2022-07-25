Mark Zuckerberg sells his sprawling San Francisco home for $31 million

Mark Zuckerberg sold his San Francisco home for $31 million, more than triple the price he bought it for.

Facebook co-founder’s deal is the ‘biggest’ residential deal in San Francisco this year, the real deal reported.

The Dolores Heights property, located at 3450 21st St., was originally purchased by Zuckerberg for $10 million in 2012.

The buyer of the property is based in Delaware and the paperwork for the home has been sent to estate planning attorney Michael Gordon.

Zuckerberg originally bought the house for $10 million on 7,400 square feet. Since then, he has completed multiple construction projects in the four-storey house

Zuckerberg has been transforming his million dollar home since he bought it. The property was listed as over 7,400 square feet, but has undergone significant renovations to add to the four-story home, according to The Real Deal.

Over the years, the Facebook co-founder has received multiple complaints from neighbors about noise and dust from construction.

In 2016, some neighbors complained about the billionaire’s security team parking illegally in front of Zuckerberg’s home.

A letter obtained by BuzzFeed at the time claimed that the security team is “permanently and “illegally” occupying “desired parking spaces” in the area with two silver SUVs.

“I think we have all tried to be as patient and polite as possible during the very long construction work, the noise, the garbage, the blocking of streets, etc,” the letter begins.

It continues: “Now that that circus is over, we are left with two silver SUVs that permanently occupy desirable parking spaces.

“It goes without saying that living near Dolores Park and the great adjacent neighborhoods is already a challenge when it comes to street parking, so the 2 spots illegally detained for Zuck only make things worse.”

However, Zuckerberg’s spokesperson told BuzzFeed that the vehicles were parked legally.

“The security team’s cars are parked in accordance with local parking laws. The team is committed to taking the concerns of neighbors into account and regrets any inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier in 2014, neighbors complained that his renovation construction was tearing the neighborhood apart.

The San Francisco property is one of Facebook’s many co-founders.

Zuckerberg owns a $37 million “five-home complex” in Silicon Valley. He has transformed his original $7 million Palo Alto home that he bought in 2011 into a huge estate after buying the four surrounding properties.

Aerial photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com show the massive five-home compound Mark Zuckerberg has built in Palo Alto since he bought his main family home (center) in 2011 for $7 million

Pictured above is a nearby house he bought in 2013 and is the only one not connected. A permit application is now pending to tear it down, but the scene near the house suggests work may have already begun

Zuckerberg picked up the other houses after a neighbor planned to sell them to a developer, who wanted to build a bigger house and sell the property to potential homebuyers because they lived next door to the Facebook owner.

But the tech entrepreneur suffered a setback in 2016 when the City of Palo Alto’s Architectural Review Board blocked its bid to demolish the four houses to start from scratch, fearing he would create one giant home in an area where single-family homes are already scarce.

However, his architect, Kathy Walker of Walker-Warner Architects, denied he had any plans to create a luxury complex just for his family — wife Priscilla Chan, 36, and children Maxima, six, and August, four — during a public board meeting. five years ago.

The CEO and founder of Facebook, pictured with his wife Priscilla Chan and their two children, sparked community concern in 2016 after residents feared his demolition offer meant he intended to create a luxury complex for himself and his family in an area where are single family homes

“They bought the original house and these other properties in the neighborhood because they like the character of the neighborhood, the important trees and the scale of the property and the variety of homes, and that’s what we’re trying to preserve,” Walker said. by the time.

Instead, Zuckerberg watered down his plans by renovating two and demolishing two, replacing them with one-story houses, bypassing any permit issues, since one-story houses don’t require council approval.