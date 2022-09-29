Mark Zuckerberg is freezing Meta hiring and warns of lay-offs and restructuring

Meta is planning reduced budgets across most company teams, including layoffs in some departments

Previously, the company had cut plans to hire engineers by 30 percent.

Mark Zuckerberg told employees the company is going to “plan a little bit conservatively” because the economy hasn’t stabilized

Meta Platforms is enacting a hiring freeze and some financial restrictions amid the company’s biggest budget-cutting move since Facebook’s founding in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg announced to employees.

Zuckerberg told Meta employees that he expects the company to be smaller in 2023 than it was in 2022 during a question-and-answer session this week, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The company-wide downsizing plans are the first in the company’s 18-year history.

“I was hoping the economy would have stabilized more clearly now, but from what we’re seeing, it doesn’t look like it has yet, so we want to plan somewhat conservatively,” Zuckerberg said.

Meta’s shares have fallen 60% this year, following the company’s decision to cut back on a plan to hire 30% more engineers this year.

“For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew rapidly every year, and then more recently our revenue was flat or slightly down for the first time,” he said.

Meta joins Google, Snap Inc. and Twitter in announcing its hiring freeze

“We want to make sure we don’t add people to teams that we don’t expect to have roles on next year,” Zuckerberg said of the hiring freeze.

In a first-quarter earnings call, Meta said expenses in 2022 would be $3 billion lower than projected.

The financing presented in the creation and construction of a clock with a camera was also cancelled.

Other budget cost decisions for other teams will be resolved on a case-by-case basis, as individual teams will decide how to handle downsizing.

The downsizing will occur as a result of vacant positions not being filled, employees moving from one team to another, or a process to ‘manage people who are not succeeding’.

Meta joins other tech companies in enacting hiring freezes.

Twitter began freezing in May as it urged its employees to watch spending and cut travel and marketing costs.

Google’s Alphabet Inc. announced a slower hiring process toward the end of 2022 as Snap Inc. cut 20 percent of its workforce in August.