Mark Wright reveals his ‘rules’ for guests visiting his and wife Michelle Keegan’s new ‘dream home’ 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He has spent nearly two years redesigning his ‘dream home’ in Essex with his wife Michelle Keegan.

And as the mansion nears completion, Mark Wright has revealed his “house rules” for visiting guests.

Earlier, the presenter indicated that they have to take off their shoes in the pad, but he has said that he also wants his guests to feel at home during their visit.

Shoes off, kettle on! Mark Wright, 35, reveals his ‘rules’ for guests visiting his and wife Michelle Keegan’s new 1.3M ‘dream home’

The former TOWIE star explained to The sun that he wants guests to feel at home, without asking for anything.

He said, “My only rule with people is that when you come to my house, I want you to feel like it’s yours. Don’t ask, just go to the closet, grab what you want and feel at home.’

But there may be one more rule, as he admitted on Instagram last month to admit that the house will be a “no shoe zone.”

Impressive: He spent nearly two years redesigning his ‘dream home’ in Essex with wife Michelle

Up to date: The presenter has documented the progress of the house via Instagram, with a dedicated account called @wrightyhome

Mark took video of the new cream carpets as they were being applied and told the camera: “The color is being revealed…and this is why when you come to this house you will never wear shoes or socks, you will wash your feet.’

MailOnline has reached out to Mark Wright’s representatives for comment.

The presenter has documented the progress of the house via Instagram, with a dedicated account called @wrightyhome.

With an expansive swimming pool, state-of-the-art home gym and large driveway – the mansion, which Mark and Michelle bought for £1.3 million, is now reportedly in a livable condition.

Wow! The property features a state-of-the-art home gym and an impressive outdoor pool

But with some details to be added, the path isn’t quite finished, with Mark admitting to The Sun that the process has been “stressful.”

“When it’s done I’ll definitely be in a better place because it’s getting to the point now where… it’s been stressful.

“If you’re building your house for yourself and want it to be a dream, you don’t want to make mistakes. You probably won’t do this again. So it was a bit stressful, but I also enjoyed the whole trip, but when it’s done it will definitely give me more time, that’s for sure,” he concluded.

No shoe zone! It will only be socks for guests visiting the house, with Mark sharing on Instagram last month that shoes would go off at home