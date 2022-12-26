Mark Wright ‘lands another dream job hosting The Challenge: War of The Worlds’

Mark Wright will soon return to television screens as the host of the global show The Challenge: War of The Worlds.

According to SunThe 35-year-old former TOWIE star is one of the hosts of the show which will air worldwide in the coming weeks.

The publication reports that Mark landed the job after impressing Channel 5 bosses while hosting the soon-to-air UK version.

A source told the publication that Mark is a hit with TV executives and popular with the American public after hosting Extra TV.

“It has global appeal and is an easy sell to TV bosses,” the source said.

“They filmed the series in South Africa and it was a dream gig for Mark, who really liked it.”

They added: “He was chosen as the presenter due to his ease on camera during the UK version of the show, which comes out on Channel 5 in January.”

The MTV show has a prize pool of $1 million and sees contestants battle it out in the jungle in a series of challenges.

Mark rose to fame on TOWIE in 2010 before leaving the show three years later.

The Essex hunk has had stints on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing and hosted a number of shows before.

From 2017 to 2020, he presented Extra TV.

It was reported at the time that he left the show to spend more time with his wife Michelle Keegan in the UK.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Mark for comment, in relation to this story.