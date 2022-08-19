Mark Wright admits he’s ‘nervous’ he could suffer another injury ahead of the London Marathon

Last year he had to withdraw from the London Marathon after he suffered a tear in his calf muscle.

And Mark Wright, 35, has now revealed he is “nervous” that he could be injured again before this year’s race.

The former Only Way Is Essex star, who is running this year’s marathon with FLORA for the Get Towns Active campaign, admitted he was “devastated” when he had to pull out last year.

Training: Mark Wright, 35, has revealed he is ‘nervous’ he could be injured again for this year’s London Marathon after withdrawing from the race last year

He said: ‘At the time it was devastating. I had already trained quite a bit and I was really looking forward to it and I went through the day and saw the atmosphere.’

Speak with the mirror, he added: “I’m nervous about getting injured every time I go for a run or when I do a session. I’m nervous I’m going to get injured.

“I just have to keep my fingers crossed, keep working hard, the recovery, the ice baths etc.”

However, the star remains optimistic and can enjoy pre-race training again after missing the chance to run in 2021.

Exercising: The former Only Way Is Essex star, running this year’s marathon with FLORA for his Get Towns Active campaign

The first half of the marathon route runs just south of the Thames, starting at Greenwich and Blackheath.

After crossing the river on Tower Bridge, the runners pass some of the capital’s most famous landmarks, including the Tower of London and Big Ben, before finishing in front of Buckingham Palace.

The popular race will take place on Sunday, October 2, with up to 50,000 runners taking part.

Active: During the FLORA campaign, Mark convinces cities in Great Britain and Ireland to get fit and active

It comes after Mark reunited with his wife Michelle Keegan earlier this month after being apart for eight weeks while working in Australia.

The actress wrapped in a puffa jacket as she enjoyed a day out with her ‘blooming’ husband Mark and took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps from their date in Sydney.

Michelle, 35, – who is in Australia filming her new BBC drama – and Mark spent quality time together dining at Totti’s before heading to Bondi Beach.

Loving life: Michelle wrapped in a puffer coat as she enjoys a day out in Sydney with Mark and took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps

Michelle looked gorgeous with her dark brown locks scraped back and her eyes shielded by Cat-Eye screens as she and her beau waited for their food to arrive.

‘Sunny but still need my puffa,’ said Michelle of her outfit choice as she spends time in Australia during what is their winter.

Mark wore an off-white hoodie, but tried to get a tan by stepping outside in stone-colored training shorts as he posed in front of a graffiti-painted wall.

‘Never knew it would thrive anywhere so well! Living his best life,” Michelle wrote under the TOWIE star’s photo.

Quiet outing: Mark wore an off-white hoodie, but tried to get a tan by stepping into stone-colored shorts with a workout as he posed in front of a graffiti-painted wall

Yummy: The actress – who is in Australia filming her new BBC drama – and the former TOWIE star spent quality time together over dinner at Totti’s before heading to Bondi Beach

Earlier this month, Marking shed rare light on their long-distance marriage while chatting with MailOnline, in which he insisted that they ‘support each other’ to achieve all their ‘goals and dreams’.

About their relationship, he said, “I think it helps to both work in the same industry. Because we get each other’s careers, and we totally understand.

“Essentially we both want each other to achieve all our goals and all our dreams and we support each other every step of the way, you know.”

Mark recently said, “If you’re in love and in a happy relationship, you’ll love each other.

“You have to learn that you’ve been together for a long time and haven’t seen each other in three weeks, so it’s exciting at first, but then it becomes a 10-year relationship again.”

Michelle has been hard at work in Australia for the past eight weeks filming her latest project, the new BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, set in the 1950s.

The actress will star as a young nurse named Kate in the six-part historical drama, who arrives in Australia without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to rewrite her devastating past.

Ten Pound Poms tells the story of a group of Britons who leave gloomy post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

For just £10 they are promised a better home, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-drenched Australia.

But life below is not the idyllic dream promised to the newcomers. Struggling with their new identities as immigrants, the drama follows their triumphs and pitfalls as they adjust to a new life in a new country.