Mark Wood: ‘I was trying to bowl fast, it could have gone either way’

If you ever needed a reminder of Pakistan’s fast-bowling culture, a quick glance at the honors board for five-wicket hauls in ODIs at Karachi’s National Stadium provides it. The first three engraved names read as follows: Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar.

Mark Wood’s name isn’t on that list yet, but his first outing in Pakistan was enough to set tongues wagging the way the greats used to when he pushed 156 km/h (97 mph) on televised the companies’ speed gun. Waqar and Wasim were on hand and waxed lyrical on comments about his express pace.

“These are guys I grew up watching,” Wood said. “I kind of look up to them, so if they give you praise, you know you must be doing something right. I value their opinion. It seems this country produces a lot of fast bowlers and when you look at the pitches, the skill level has to be really high to get wickets and they also have the deadly pace. They have a mystery about them that makes them deadly.”

Wood spent the first two matches of the series on the sidelines as England took a cautious approach to his comeback from double elbow surgery, but found himself studying Pakistan’s modern crop of fast bowlers in an attempt to gain some insight into how to bowl at the low, smooth surfaces that have been served.

“I feel when teams come to England they will watch how our bowlers bowl and learn,” he said. “You get a feel for bowling at the right length and I noticed that the Pakistani bowlers got a lot of wickets ‘bowled’ from lengths that wouldn’t be a ‘bowled’ length in England. It was the back of a length , and the ball was slipping through.

“I knew my length could be half a yard shorter and it would still cause problems. I was literally trying to hit the wicket as hard as I could off the back of a length and some went through hip height, some went through the head- high. Last night I could really let it fly and my margin for error was a little bit bigger because of it.”

Wood has kept a close eye on Haris Rauf in particular. “He’s somebody who’s my height, my pace, slick,” he said. “And he’s got an excellent slower ball. His arm speed for his slower ball is very good, and that’s something I’m not good at and want to get better at. Maybe I’ll talk to him and see if he’s willing to to share some secrets.”

His first wicket on his return was Babar Azam, caught on the deep third boundary by Reece Topley while hitting a second short ball in a row. It was his first wicket since cleaning up Lanchester CC’s Cam Metcalfe in an unsuccessful attempt to make a comeback in club cricket for Ashington in July, and his first in an England shirt since dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite in the Antigua Test in March.

Babar Azam got the pace off Wood•Getty Images

“Mo [Moeen Ali] told me, ‘I need you to be aggressive here,'” Wood said. “We had used the game before not bowling any bouncers. Thats it. I let it fly. I really tried to bowl fast. It could have gone either way: they could have beaten me, but we got a couple of wickets. I was just trying to let it in and make something happen.”

The wicket prompted pin-drop silence from a sell-out crowd. “I was cheering so I didn’t notice,” he said, laughing. “It was loud, really loud. Babar just goes out to warm up and they go mental. It’s crazy for us English because obviously it’s not our main sport, but here it is. It means so much to so many people here.”

Wood is 32 but a relatively inexperienced T20 bowler – Friday night was his 41st match in the format – and is still teaching himself to keep “level” after matches. “When I have a bad day, I’m disappointed, but I’m not like down in the dumps,” he said. “If I had a good day, look, it’s a good day, but I could have easily been out running.

“He [Babar] could have cut it for six and all of a sudden I’ve gone for four and six in my first four balls and I’m under pressure. I loved it. I enjoyed it so much to be back out there for England and I felt really happy to get those wickets. If I can bowl fast and try to help the team that way, that’s what I will try to do.”

Wood is unlikely to play in Sunday night’s fourth T20I, suggesting he arrived in Pakistan expecting to play once in Karachi and twice in Lahore as England look to ensure he arrives in Australia in good shape and fresh ahead of next month’s WC. He admitted he felt “ranked” after his four overs on Thursday night and the next challenge will be to back up his performances.

He hopes to be part of the Test squad to tour Pakistan in December after getting a taste of the McCullum-Stokes era when he trained with them ahead of the third Test against South Africa and will take a red ball in his kitbag to Australia. “If they want me, I’m ready to go,” he said.