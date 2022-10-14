Mark Wahlberg reveals he left LA and $90M home to move family to Nevada to give kids a ‘better life’

Mark Wahlberg changes his mind after joining the California exodus by leaving his old Los Angeles home in favor of Nevada.

In an interview on Tuesday for The Talk, the 51-year-old actor said he had retired from the Golden State in hopes of giving his children a “better life.”

Wahlberg’s move to Nevada, which borders California, comes after he put his amazing 12-bedroom, 20-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $87.5 million in April this year.

Although Wahlberg had lived in his Beverly Hills mansion for more than a decade, he almost described his time in California as if it were a missed opportunity.

‘I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to act and I only made a few movies in the entire time I was there,” he explained. “So to give my kids a better life and follow and chase their dreams, whether it’s my daughter as a rider, my son as a basketball player, my youngest son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense to us. .’

Wahlberg — who shares Ella, 19; Michael, 16; Brendan, 14; and Grace, 12, with wife Rhea Durham, 44 — may have only referred to movies shot near his home or in California, as he’s starred in about 30 movies since buying his Beverly Hills land in 2009.

Wahlberg wasn’t shy to admit that his move from California was about taxes, though he focused on how they would affect his businesses.

He added that he hoped to get a film studio off the ground, as well as a “shoe factory” and a “factory for [his clothing line] Municipal.’

“So we came here to give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there are a lot of opportunities here, so I’m really excited about the future,” he said.

Wahlberg noted that he moved to Nevada in hopes of getting a tax credit that would facilitate the establishment of his proposed movie studio.

“After this gubernatorial election, hopefully, we’re going to legislate and get a bill so we can get state tax credits, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0,” he explained, though he didn’t share which candidates he thought would be. would be most likely to accommodate those goals.

He previously explained that his desire to work close to his hometown was because he is as much of a homebody as possible.

“Every free moment I have, I’m home,” he said.

In August, Wahlberg purchased a two-story 7,327-square-foot townhome in Las Vegas for $14.5 million, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The townhome is part of The Summit Club, which features a golf course and numerous other luxury homes. The purchase was his second recent purchase from the wealthy Las Vegas community, as he previously purchased 2.5 acres for $15.6 million in July 2022.

During a conversation with Beond TVs Lights, Camera, Vegas show in August, he already described Vegas as his “home city.”

‘We want to create a lot of jobs, and a lot of enthusiasm. Hollywood 2.0,” he said.

The Boogie Nights star opened a location for his food chain Wahlburgers in Vegas earlier in 2017.

It’s not yet known if his massive Beverly Hills mansion has found a buyer yet, and its sheer size and hefty price tag will likely scare everyone but the wealthiest and most devoted individuals.

Wahlberg’s recently departed LA home is spread over an eye-catching 30,500 square feet on a 267,335-square-foot lot, with a gate located just below the iconic Mulholland Drive.

He was in good company at the venue, with many A-list neighbors including Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Bieber, Eddie Murphy, Samuel L. Jackson and even Lisa Vanderpump.

Guests of the house are greeted in style through a beautiful two-storey entrance and grand foyer with double staircases and elegant paneling on the walls.

Much of the house had elegant marble floors, but a dark hardwood floor further down the house gave it a more earthy, lived-in feel.

The mega-mansion’s lavish space made it a summer paradise, as Wahlberg built a cave with beautiful pools that would have been home to a theme park.

Brendan, the Happening actor’s youngest son, is a novice golfer and it was easy for the two to shoot a few holes together, as Wahlberg had built a small course on the property, complete with rolling hills and sand traps.

Although Wahlberg has been on the West Coast for the past few years, he is originally from Boston, Massachusetts.

