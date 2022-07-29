Mark Wahlberg gets buck naked as he shows Kevin Hart how to let loose in Me Time trailer

Mark Wahlberg shared an intimate image of himself in the first trailer for his upcoming Netflix comedy Me Time, which he leads with Kevin Hart.

Hart, 43, stars as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who has focused on raising his family’s children, while his wife Regina Hall works as an architect in the film, which will be released August 26.

But when he receives an invitation to a birthday party for his wild friend Huck (Mark Wahlberg, 51) that coincides with a journey his wife and children are on without him, he puts his buttoned life on hold for some Me Time with his friend, with whom he hasn’t spent time in years.

The trailer opens with Sonny showing how much of a loving father he is by taking his kids to school with their class projects and giving his daughter a kiss.

But a teacher at the school berates him during a downtime. ‘Sonny, you have no life outside your children,’ says the teacher.

“My wife is an architect,” he says, explaining that they “have made the decision that I can take the best care of the children. That’s called a system that works.’

His friend replies, “Yes, it sounds like a prison system.”

But Sonny is offered a distraction when he gets a video call from his old friend Huck, who he says hasn’t seen him in years.

He invites him to his upcoming birthday party since it’s been so long since the two of you were connected.

“You were so close,” Sonny’s wife Maya (Regina Hall) reminds him as she tries to convince him to have some fun and visit his friend.

‘And then I grew up. I don’t feel like spending a weekend with Huck and a bunch of 22-year-olds!’ he shoots back.

But she seems to convince him, even though their children have “concerns” about traveling with mother and minus their regular caregiver.

Sonny starts his Me Time weekend lounging in the pool before accidentally hitting someone with his ball on a golf course and then getting food poisoning in an “underground barbecue area.”

He takes Maya upstairs and decides to go to Huck’s party, and he is surprised to meet his old friend in a marina, as Huck is completely naked.

He reveals that he’s stripped naked to go skinny dipping in the water with a group of friends, whom he introduces to his “oldest friend in the world.”

“Would you like a towel?” Sonny proposes to an oblivious Huck. “No, I’m good!” he replies, showing his bare behind.

He is clearly comfortable without clothes, as his party bus has a huge nude photo of him printed on it for his birthday.

Huck reveals that he’s taking everyone to his own ‘Burning Man’ in the desert, complete with a giant sand sculpture of himself from the hull.

There’s an above-ground pool for people to cool off in, but Huck shares with Sonny that the porta potties are really just buckets for guests to reveal themselves in.

The desert seems to disagree with Sonny after he finds a cute kitten, only to discover that it’s a mountain lion’s cub attacking him.

He miraculously survives, and Huck declares him “the big dog.”

Re-energized, Sonny indulges in Huck’s wild partying, which leads to a car crash and a trip to a strip club.

But he indicates that he has had enough when he retires from jumping off a cliff in a float suit.

But as he makes his big speech to Huck, the helicopter that picks up the group arrives and blows him over the edge, forcing Huck to jump after him.

The two have a sweet moment together as they slide before Sonny is hit in the face by a bird.

Me Time will be available on Netflix from August 26.

