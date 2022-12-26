Mark Wahlberg, 51, shows off his VERY muscular physique while enjoying Christmas day in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg showed off his incredible physique while enjoying Christmas day at the beach with his stunning wife Rhea Durham in Barbados.

The 51-year-old actor changed into a pair of navy blue swim shorts while soaking up the sun with his partner of 21 years.

The couple, who share children Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Breandan, 13, and Grace, 12, are currently enjoying a festive family vacation on the island.

Wow! Mark Wahlberg showed off his incredible physique while enjoying Christmas Day at the beach with his stunning wife Rhea Durham in Barbados.

And Mark, after recently revealing the workout regimen, showed off his polished biceps and washboard abs while topping up his tan.

Meanwhile, wife Rhea flaunted her curves in a tight black swimsuit while making the most of the fantastic weather.

After their swim, the couple returned to their sun loungers to dry off with pink towels.

Couple: The actor, 51, donned a pair of navy blue swim shorts while soaking up the sun with his 21-year-old partner

Stunning: Mark, after recently revealing the workout regimen, showed off his polished biceps and washboard abs while topping up his tan

Muscles: The Daddy’s Home star went shirtless as he prepared to take a dip in the sea

Getaway: The couple, who share children Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Breandan, 13, and Grace, 12, are currently enjoying a festive family vacation on the island

Having fun: After their swim, the couple went back to their sun loungers to dry off with pink towels

It comes after Mark took to social media to share his impressive muscles while working out at the gym on Thursday.

The actor shared an Instagram video where he flexes his muscles and then punches his training partner Tom Dowd in the stomach as he shares that he’s gearing up for the holidays.

Last month, he revealed his ‘reduced’ training regimen that allows him to sleep until 3:30 a.m. instead of 2:30 a.m.

Stunning: Meanwhile, wife Rhea flaunted her curves in a skintight black swimsuit while making the most of the fantastic weather

Bold: After recently revealing his fitness regimen, Mark flaunted his voluminous biceps and washboard abs while donning a pair of patterned blue swim trunks

Elegant: She completed the look with a large silver watch.

Elegant: Rhea looked fashionable in a red midi dress with white floral prints She ran her hands through her chocolate locks as she strolled down the beach.

Out of this world: She put her modeling skills to use as she strutted across the arena.

In the clip, the nine-time Emmy-nominated actor shared the results of his intense exercise regimen with the help of Performance Inspired Nutrition.

The Me Time star co-founded the all-natural fitness nutrition company with Tom Dowd in 2015.

Later, he punched Tom in the stomach and quipped, “We’ve got a new bag in the gym.”

Awesome! Mark looked amazing as he paddled up the beach and walked on the sand with Rhea.

Amazing: It comes after Mark took to social media to share his impressive muscles while training in the gym on Thursday.

Workout: The actor shared an Instagram video where he flexes his muscles and then punches his training partner Tom Dowd in the stomach as he shares that he’s getting ready for the holidays

Shock: Last month, he revealed his ‘reduced’ training regimen that allows him to sleep until 3:30am instead of 2:30am

The actor-turned-entrepreneur wrote in the post’s caption before tagging his brand: “Nobody was hurt making this video!”

The former rapper, who went by the name Marky Mark, said in the video that he was “getting ready to [the] Christmas’.

The Boston native made headlines in 2018 when he revealed his strict and intense diet and exercise regimen.

Unbelievable: Rhea put on a sizzling display in the tight swimsuit

In her element: Rhea certainly seemed to be having fun on a jet ski.

Safety first – made sure to wear a life jacket for the water sports

Making friends: He was seen talking to a friend on the sidewalk

He said he still sleeps through the night even though he still gets up early.

“I go to bed at 7:30, I always have eight hours,” he said.

When asked when he wakes up now, he said The Wall Street Journal: ‘On average, it’s like 3:30 or 4 am, if I’m at home and in my routine.

“I always start with a little prayer time,” he said. And then take my vitamins. I used to have breakfast. Now I mean intermittent fasting. I do not eat; I’m just going to exercise.

He said he feels more productive when he’s consistent with his routine.

“Get enough rest, really stay focused,” he said. ‘My spirituality, my faith has to be the center of everything.’

Beauty: Rhea seemed very relaxed as she made her way back to the beach.