Mark Wahlberg, 51, shows off his VERY muscular physique on the beach with wife Rhea Durham, 44

Mark Wahlberg showed off his incredible physique as he enjoyed Christmas Eve on the beach with gorgeous wife Rhea Durham in Barbados on Saturday.

Mark, 51, donned a colorful swimsuit as he soaked up the sun with his partner of 21 years.

The couple, who share children, Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Breandan, 13, and 12-year-old Grace, are currently enjoying a festive family holiday on the island.

Winter sun: Mark Wahlberg, 51, showed off his incredible physique as he enjoyed gorgeous wife Rhea Durham, 44, on the beach on Christmas Eve in Barbados on Saturday

And Mark – having recently revealed his workout regimen – showed off his toned biceps and washboard abs as he topped up his tan.

He put on a bright pink baroque print swimming trunks and held a pair of sunglasses after swimming.

The Daddy’s Home actor completed the beach look with a selection of bracelets and a large black watch.

Hot stuff: Mark – after recently revealing his workout regimen – showed off his toned biceps and washboard abs while topping up his tan

Meanwhile, wife Rhea flaunted her curves in a brightly colored bikini while making the most of the fantastic weather.

The two-piece sported a triangle top and matching bottoms, and Rhea swept her dark brown locks high into a bun.

After swimming, the couple returned to their loungers to dry off with fluffy red towels.

Buff: He put on a bright pink baroque print swimming trunks and held on to sunglasses after swimming

Water sports: They played together in the clear ocean

It comes after Mark took to social media stardom to share his impressive muscles during a workout at the gym on Thursday.

The actor shared an Instagram video of him flexing his muscles and later punching his workout buddy Tom Dowd in the stomach as he shares that he’s getting ready for the holidays.

Last month, he unveiled his “stripped-down” workout regimen that allows him to sleep in until 3:30 a.m. instead of 2:30 a.m.

Dry off: After swimming, the couple returned to their loungers to dry off with fluffy red towels

In the clip, the nine-time Emmy-nominated actor shared the results of his intense exercise regimen using Performance Inspired Nutrition.

The Me Time star co-founded the all-natural fitness nutrition company with Tom Dowd in 2015.

He later punched Tom in the stomach and joked, “We’ve got a new bag at the gym.”

The actor-turned-entrepreneur wrote in the post’s caption before tagging his brand, “Nobody got hurt making this video!!”

Fit results: It comes after Mark Star shared on social media his impressive muscles during a workout at the gym on Thursday

The former rapper – who went by the stage name Marky Mark – said in the video that he was ‘getting ready for’ [the] Christmas break’.

The Boston native previously made headlines in 2018 when he revealed his strict and intense diet and exercise regimen.

He said he still gets a full night’s sleep despite his still early wake up time.

“I go to bed at 7:30 – I always get eight hours,” he said.

When asked when he wakes up now, he told the Journal, “On average, it’s about 3:30 or 4 a.m., when I’m home and in my routine.”

“I always start with a little prayer time,” he said. ‘And then take my vitamins. I ate breakfast. Now I’m all for intermittent fasting. I do not eat; I’m just going to exercise.’

He said he feels most productive when he’s consistent with his routine.

“Getting the right amount of rest, staying really focused,” he said. ‘My spirituality, my faith must be central.’