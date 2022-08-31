Mark Wahlberg, 51, shows off his rock-hard six-pack abs as he goes shirt free

<!–

Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his flawless physique.

With rock-solid six-pack abs and perfectly pumped biceps, the Boston native looked just as in shape as he did in the Calvin Klein underwear ads he appeared in in 1992.

The 51-year-old Hollywood star and serial entrepreneur touted Performance Inspired Nutrition and F45 Training, in which he has business interests.

Rockhard: Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his impeccably fit body

In the series of shots, the actor does four different classic bodybuilding poses in front of a mirror in what looked like a hotel room.

Wearing nothing but navy blue running shorts, Mark leaned in front of the camera, showing the extreme definition of the muscles in his back, shoulders, arms and stomach.

He captioned the post: ‘@performinspired & @f45_training (arm muscle emoji) F51!’

Wahlberg emphasized that he stands behind the philosophies of the two companies.

Distraught Dad: Dad of four continues to maintain a busy work schedule, attributing his stamina to his healthy and fit lifestyle

A health enthusiast who has invested in several companies to promote a healthy lifestyle, the star showed fans that he puts into practice what he preaches.

Wahlberg’s Adonis-esque physique is one thing that has remained consistent in his transition from teen pop idol “Marky Mark” to the revered actor and entrepreneur he is today.

The father of four children of Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, who he shares with wife of 13 Rhea Durham, continues to maintain a busy work schedule and attributes his stamina to his healthy and fit lifestyle.

Washboard: With rock-solid six-pack abs and perfectly pumped biceps, the Boston native looked just as in shape as he did in the Calvin Klein underwear ads he appeared in in 1992

51 is the new 21: The 51-year-old Hollywood star attributes his age-defying physique to two companies in which he has interests, F45 Training and Performance Inspired Nutrition

This summer, fans were able to catch Wahlburg in two Netflix movie releases.

One of these is Uncharted, in which Wahlberg co-starred with Tom Holland.

It’s an action-packed adventure film that took youthful energy and a lot of stamina to play the wily character of a seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

He also stars in the movie Me Time with comedian Kevin Hart.