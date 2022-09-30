Mark Selby downplays hitting 147 in his victory over Jack Lisowski at the British Open

Mark Selby downplayed his fourth career maximum after hitting 147 in his 4-1 win over Jack Lisowski at the Cazoo British Open.

The Briton scored the landmark moment in the opening frame of the last 16 match at Milton Keynes, netting a stunning treble.

“Just getting a 147 in a tournament is a good achievement,” he said. “But to do it there live on TV was an extra special feeling.”

The Leicester man’s reaction was still moderate for fear of premature celebrations.

Selby said: ‘It’s great to make it but it only wins one frame so there’s no point in giving it the big ‘un and then you lose 4-1 and you really look a bit of an idiot .’

Selby will take on Mark Allen, who defeated world number two Judd Trump 4-3 after a back and forth battle.

Trump hit the game’s only break in the only century, but four breaks of 50 or more saw Allen secure his spot in the final eight.

Wales’ Jamie Jones defeated Ben Woollaston 4-2 and set up a quarter-final with Noppon Saengkham after beating Jordan Brown 4-0.

Robbie Williams will face Lyu Haotian for a place in the last four after coming back from a 3-2 deficit to beat Steven Hallworth 4-3. Haotian won Matthew Stevens 4-1 thanks to two-century pauses.

And Ryan Day and Yuan Sijun make up the rest of the final eight lineup after victories over Graeme Dott and Anthony Hamilton respectively on Thursday.