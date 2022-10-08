Mark Pollard dies after Port Phillip Prison gang robbery for Adidas Aerobounce trainers, dragon ring

<!–

A treacherous offer of friendship from five ‘dirty dogs’ lured a frail prison inmate to be brutally beaten and heartlessly robbed before he died, a court has been told.

Mark Pollard, 48, died in hospital after a brutal attack from behind by five inmates who had offered him a puff on their cigarette at Port Phillip Prison in Melbourne’s west in February 2020.

Although Pollard was found to have broken ribs, a broken sternum and a punctured lung, a court later ruled that a pre-existing intestinal condition was the cause of his death.

Four of the five attackers, Abdulkadir Ali, Kiuna Leveni, Ibrahim and Salah Abukar – who made him shake hands afterwards – were ultimately charged with robbery, but nothing more.

During the robbery and assault, Pollard’s Adidas Aerobounce trainers were stolen

Charges against a fifth man were dropped, reported Herald-Sun.

Pollard agreed to join the men when they offered to share a cigarette with him inside cell 306.

But the ailing Pollard, who had a serious bowel condition, was brutally beaten and robbed and had a pair of socks stuffed into his mouth to muffle his cries for help.

When he staggered out six minutes later, his golden dragon-shaped ring, with rubies for eyes, and his fancy Adidas Aerobounce snowshoes had been taken.

Pollard, now wearing the standard black Velcro prison sneakers, cowered and held to his side.

But he was also forced to show the hand of one of his strikers, Justin Ibrahim, to make it look like they had had a friendly chat.

But within hours, Pollard’s condition deteriorated so badly that an ambulance was called and he was admitted to hospital.

When Pollard was examined, he had a lump the size of a golf ball on his head and a ‘deformed rib cage’.

He told hospital staff he had been kicked, punched and kneed in the head and torso.

Pollard claimed that one man even held his head to the floor with the help of his foot while the other four beat him.

He died in hospital three days later.

Five prisoners were initially charged with murder, but the case fell apart.

Abukar’s lawyer Patrick Doyle told the court that Pollard was already extremely ill.

He suffered from vomiting, rectal bleeding and abdominal pain before the bashing and had been to hospital several times.

Judge Andrew McKenna ruled that the men should not stand trial on charges of murder or manslaughter.

He found that a properly instructed jury would not be able to convict the accused men because it could not be determined that Pollard’s death was caused by his bashing.

Forensic evidence showed that an artery to Pollard’s stomach was blocked and the blood supply to his intestines was cut off, leaking toxins into his body.

The medical evidence showed that he died as it poisoned him.