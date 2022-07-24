Mark Owen looks dapper in a white suit as he performs at Latitude Festival at Henham Park, Suffolk

Mark Owen appeared to be using 80s style tips when he performed Sunday on day four of Latitude Festival 2022 at Henham Park in Southwold, Suffolk.

The Take That singer, 50, cut a neat figure in a crisp white blazer and matching trousers reminiscent of Don Johnson’s Miami Vice character Don Johnson as he entertained fans at the event.

He paired his suit with a pink crew-neck T-shirt, layered with two silver chains.

The star formed his long dark locks from a center part as they sat on his shoulders.

Mark appeared to be channeling actor Don Johnson in Miami Vice when he opted for the stylish ensemble.

The singer seemed to get the crowd partying as he held his arms up during the performance.

Mark revealed earlier this year that he finally hopes to be known as the “cool one” in Take That when he releases his first solo album in ten years.

In a new interview, the singer opened up about his latest music offering, revealing that bandmates Gary Barlow, 51, and Howard Donald, 54, joked that it was “s**t.”

Speaking about his highly anticipated album, Mark told The Sun, “I’m trying to play it cool, but I’m not cool, there’s no coolness in me. Even if I’m in Take That all this time, I still don’t think it’s there, but that’s okay.

“Howard (Donald) always thinks he’s cool, and Jason (Orange) was really cool — he just is. At least I’ll be the coolest man on this album!’

The group last performed together in 2019 on their Odyssey: Greatest Hits Live tour and have taken a break in recent years to work on solo projects.

And their hiatus, as well as the coronavirus lockdown, allowed Mark to work on his own album, although the record was initially greeted with a cheeky joke from his friends.

He explained that he had sent “the number” to Howard and Gaz, only to have them say “it was s**t,” and Mark quickly added, “No, they were very complimentary after that.”

The star went on to say that Take That’s latest hiatus allowed him to fully focus on making his album, noting that making music and performing are “part of my life.”

He said: We’ve made three Take That records since my last solo album, but I’m not very good at multitasking. I can’t do two things at once, so I had to know I had a few years to focus on it. The adrenaline of making music and performing is just part of my life.’

He added that he “can’t wait” to get “back on stage”, adding that he can’t wait for his work to get “out there.”

The Babe hitmaker is no doubt particularly proud of his album, as his daughters Willow, 13, and Fox, nine, make a cameo appearance on it as backing vocalists.

And alongside new music, fans of Mark would have even more to celebrate as the star hinted that after years of living in Los Angles he could make the move to the UK.

He noted that the last few times he had returned to his native Manchester, he had felt ‘a little attracted’ to the north of England.

He said that despite his family living there, it just feels different to be back in Manchester, as he wondered why he gained “an attraction” to his home city.