Mark Noble will become West Ham’s new sporting director

Mark Noble will become West Ham’s sporting director at the start of next year.

The former midfielder, 35, who spent his entire 18-year career with the Hammers, will take up a position that has been newly created.

His mandate will include supporting manager David Moyes, working with the club’s board and matters such as academy development, player recruitment and staff.

Noble said: ‘I’m really happy to be back and can’t wait to get started. I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity – it is a great honor for me to take on this role at West Ham United.

‘I have spent the last 24 years as a player here, first in the academy and then in the first team, and I naturally have a deep knowledge of and understanding of the club.

‘Throughout my playing career, the one thing I strived for more than anything else was constant improvement, on and off the pitch.

‘It became even more important to me when I was appointed club captain in 2015 and the last seven years have given me so much experience and preparation for the next stage of my life and career.

‘Especially the last two years, when my playing days started to fall naturally, gave me a fantastic opportunity to really spend some time educating myself and gaining a greater knowledge and understanding of the work that goes on behind the scenes.

“This club has made some fantastic progress in that period and I’m really looking forward to coming back at such an exciting time.

‘I see it as a position where I can grow and develop both personally and professionally. There are always difficult decisions to be made in football, but together with my colleagues at the club I will continue to put West Ham United’s best interests first.

‘The last two seasons have been a time of great progress and I want to help us continue moving forward in the right direction.

‘I believe in the ambition the board has shown and I am excited to help build on the success that has been delivered so far.

‘I feel it is a fantastic opportunity for me to make a real contribution and help the club in a number of different ways and I can promise everyone in the West Ham family that I will give it absolutely everything I have.’

Noble’s primary focus will be on helping players coming through the academy learn club values.

He traveled to the US earlier this summer to complete an entertainment, media and sports leadership course at Harvard Business School.

The Hammers have made a disappointing start to the season on the pitch, winning just one of their opening seven Premier League games and sitting in the relegation zone heading into the international fortnight.

Manager Moyes said: ‘I’m really pleased to welcome Mark back and have the opportunity to work closely with him again.

‘He was a great asset and a great strength to me as a player and captain and I know he will give the club and myself fantastic support again in this role.

‘As Mark has said, it is an opportunity for him to develop and grow in the role and he will have our full support in doing so.

‘There is no-one better qualified when it comes to understanding West Ham United and its ethos, and bringing new ideas to take the club forward in the right direction.

“I know from my dealings with Mark throughout his time as a player – and especially as we went through the hugely challenging COVID-19 pandemic – that he possesses all the necessary skills and attributes and the right personality and character to be a huge success in this role.’

Joint chairman David Sullivan said: ‘On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to say how delighted we are that Mark has accepted the offer to return in this new and exciting role.

‘He has been and always will be part of the structure of this football club. Mark rightly wanted to spend some precious time with his family after 18 years of dedicated service as a player, but there was never any doubt that he would return to a senior role in the near future.

“He is already familiar with all aspects of the organisation, he knows personally all the staff who work here across all departments and he always puts the best interests of the club at the heart of everything he does.

‘He will help provide another strong link between the football operation and the wider club and he will continue to be a great asset to West Ham United.

“On behalf of the board, we wish him all the best and look forward to seeing him continue to represent West Ham United with passion, commitment and style.”