Mark Milley drafted resignation letter saying Trump was ‘doing great and irreparable harm’ to US 

Former President Trump complained that US military generals were not “loyal” like Nazis in one of a series of erratic outbursts that nearly resulted in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley resigning.

A week after the June 2020 riots, where Milley, an Army general, came under fire for marching with Trump in uniform to St. John’s Church — before flaking off when he realized the impropriety of his own presence — the chairman drew up his letter of resignation, but did not send it.

Resigning would have been a highly unusual move, as those in military posts serve the nation for whatever political party. After taking advice from people from the political and military spheres, Milley decided not to send the damning letter of resignation.

“The events of the past few weeks have left me deep in my soul searching, and I can no longer faithfully support and carry out your orders as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Milley wrote in the letter, according to a new report. book. . “I believe you have caused great and irreparable damage to my country.”

Milley Talks to Former President Trump After Delivering State of the Union Address in February 2020

Milley faced criticism for marching Trump in combat gear to a photo at St. Joseph’s Church during the 2020 police brutality protests

The details were provided in a forthcoming book, “The Divider: Trump in The White House,” by New York Times writer Peter Baker and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker. Fragments of the book have been published in The New Yorker.

Milley, dressed in combat costumes, had originally walked with Trump and a cadre of officials to St. John’s, the Episcopal church across from the White House that had been vandalized during police brutality protests following the death of George Floyd. Milley broke away from the crew before they reached the church and got into the black Chevy Suburban that was waiting for him.

There, Trump posed in front of the door with a bible — a photo intended to show strong opposition to the protests that ravaged the country.

“You’re using the military to instill fear in the people — and we’re trying to protect the American people,” Milley said. “I cannot stand by and participate in that attack, verbal or otherwise, on the American people.”

Hours before the photo, Trump had sparred with Milley, Attorney General William Barr, and Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, over demands to call in the US military to quell protests — Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 a to enter troops on active duty to be deployed against the Americans.

Trump holds a bible in front of St. John’s on June 1, 2020. The photo was intended to project strength against the protests against racial injustice plaguing the country

“We look weak,” Trump said. He demanded that Milley take charge, but Milley and others resisted, arguing that the National Guard would suffice.

‘You are all losers! You are all fucking losers!’ Trump yelled at Milley and the others.

He then asked Milley why the military couldn’t fire on protesters. ‘Can’t you just shoot them? Is she just shooting in the legs or something?’

The comments echoed the same sentiment Trump had expressed to his then chief of staff, retired Marine Corps General John Kelly. “You damn generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?”

“Which generals?” asked Kelly.

“The German Generals in World War II,” Trump said.

“Do you know they tried to kill Hitler three times and almost got it done?” said Kelly.

“No, no, no, they were completely loyal to him,” Trump insisted.

Milley then suggested in his letter of resignation that he believed Trump had bigoted beliefs and fascist leanings.

“I have sworn an oath on the Constitution of the United States and in that Constitution embodies the idea that all men and women are created equal. All men and women are created equal, no matter who you are, whether you are white or black, Asian, Indian, regardless of the color of your skin, whether you are gay, straight or anything in between. It doesn’t matter if you’re Catholic, Protestant, Muslim, Jew or choose not to believe,” Milley wrote in the unsent letter.

“It is clear to me that those values ​​and the purpose I serve are not dear to you.”

“Finally, it is my deep-seated belief that you are ruining the international order and causing significant damage to our overseas lands, which were fought so hard by the Greatest Generation they created in 1945. Between 1914 and 1945, 150 million people were massacred while waging war. They were slaughtered because of tyrannies and dictatorships,” he wrote.

“That generation, like every generation, has fought against that, has fought against fascism, has fought against Nazism, has fought against extremism. It is now clear to me that you do not understand that world order. You don’t understand what the war was about. In fact, you subscribe to many of the principles we have fought against. And I can’t be a party to that. It is with great regret that I hereby submit my letter of resignation.’

After consulting with other political and military insiders, Milley decided not to resign. “Fuck that bastard,” he told his staff. “I’m just fighting him.”

Instead, he offered a public apology for appearing with Trump at a commencement in front of the National Defense University a week after the photo was taken.

“I shouldn’t have been there,” he said in the speech, without mentioning Trump. ‘My presence at that time, and in that environment, created an image of the military being involved in domestic politics.’ It was, he added, “a mistake I learned from.”

“If they want to court martial me, or put me in jail, do it,” Milley told his staff. “But I will fight from within.”

Milley filed the resignation letter, outlining four goals for resisting Trump from within: 1) making sure the president doesn’t involve the US in unnecessary overseas wars 2) making sure Trump didn’t use the military on US streets to put himself in power maintain 3) maintain the integrity of the military and 4) maintain its own integrity.