Mark McGowan refuses to apologise for claims about Aishwarya Aswath

WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan refuses to apologize to nurses and doctors who say his claims about the night Aishwarya Aswath, age 7, died are ‘completely wrong’.

Medical staff demanded that Mr McGowan apologize for saying there were enough staff when Aishwarya died at Perth Children’s Hospital.

The child died of sepsis in April last year, hours after being presented to the emergency department, where she was classified in the second-least serious category, despite a fever and unusually cold hands.

In May 2021, a month after the tragedy, Mr McGowan said there was no staff shortage on the night of Aishwarya’s death.

But doctors and nurses said Mr. McGowan was wrong, and… evidence heard during an inquest this week clearly showed that not enough staff were on duty that night.

WA Premier Mark McGowan (left), pictured with wife Sarah, has been asked to apologize for a comment about medical staff at Perth Children’s Hospital on the night a child died

Seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath (pictured) died of sepsis on Easter Saturday 2021 hours after arriving at the emergency room at Perth Children’s Hospital with a fever.

“The Prime Minister repeatedly stated that the PCH ED was fully staffed the night Aishwarya died – but he and his government knew that staffing levels were grossly inadequate,” Janet Reah, secretary of the Australian Nursing Federation told the newspaper. Western Australian.

She said the prime minister, on behalf of the government, should apologize to Aishwarya’s family, nurses and other emergency room staff for these statements.

Ms Reah said Mr McGowan gave the impression that there were adequate staff last year, but “the coroner’s court evidence tells us this was not the case.”

Aishwarya’s father Aswath Chavittupara and mother Prasitha Sasidharan said the staff were rude, contemptuous and showed little urgency to allay their concerns.

Their daughter was placed in the second-least serious category by a nurse who made no physical observations when she arrived at the hospital around 5:30 p.m. on Easter Saturday, April 3.

Aishwarya was left in a waiting room for more than 90 minutes, despite her parents pleading with staff to escalate her care as her condition worsened.

The study was led by former PCH head Dr. Aresh Anwar said the staff were exhausted, lacking morale and concerned for the patient’s safety at the time of her death.

He said the health system struggled with strong demand and staff shortages in the months before Aishwarya’s death, with nurses being asked to work double shifts.

Perth Children’s Hospital staff were exhausted, lacking morale and concerned for patient safety at the time of the death of Aishwarya Aswath, 7. Pictured is a stock photo of a hospital

Mr McGowan claimed that the ER was in fact overcrowded as Aishwarya waited to be seen.

“Normally I am advised that there are 12 doctors on duty at 6pm on Saturdays,” he said in May 2021.

‘On this evening there were 13 doctors on this Saturday night.

‘Because it’s a long weekend, extra staff were deployed to cover any absences, holidays or whatever.’

But Mr McGowan’s statement was answered this week with: nurses and the doctor told the inquest that they had a very heavy workload that night.

Aishwarya’s parents Aswath Chavittupara (left) and Prasitha Sasidharan (right) attended the inquest into their daughter’s death on Wednesday.

Sister Tahnee Vining said she was doing an “impossible job” the night Aishwarya died, sometimes feeling she had to be in four places at once.

“I think if I had been in the waiting room and able to complete her (Aishwarya’s) assessment, I would have been able to recognize the worsening and seriousness of her illness,” she said.

“If we had more time, if we had more nurses… we had few staff and no one to escalate to.”

Tony Teo, a trainee doctor who was working the night Aishwarya died, said the shift was busier than usual and the workload was exacerbated by several staff calling in sick.

Aishwarya Aswath (pictured) was pronounced dead less than four hours after arriving at Perth Children’s Hospital

Mark Duncan-Smith, the head of the Australian Medical Association’s WA branch, also said Mr McGowan should apologize.

“In April 2021 the Prime Minister stated that the PCH ED was fully staffed, in fact overcompliance and staffing was not a problem,” he said.

“There was clearly a shortage of staff and the Prime Minister was completely wrong, badly advised or not.”

dr. Duncan-Smith said it would be good to hear that Mr McGowan apologized for his mistake, but that whoever gave him such bad advice should be held accountable.

The Prime Minister’s Office said it would be inappropriate to comment while the corona investigation was underway, but that his previous responses were given on advice from the health ministry that staffing levels were not below roster.

Staff morale at Perth Children’s Hospital was lacking at the time of Aishwarya Aswath’s death (pictured)

The statement added that “Hospitals across the country are facing staffing pressures in the context of the global shortages and pandemic.”

Suresh Rajan, a spokesman for Aishwarya’s family, said the judicial inquiry had concluded: that there were systemic failures in the WA Health Department.

“Our Prime Minister is adamant that it was never a personnel issue…Now evidence from a number of witnesses shows that statement is completely untrue,” he said.

Mr Rajan said the family did not want anyone to make a scapegoat for Aishwarya’s death – they wanted a better health system that people could rely on.

Former PCH head Dr. Anwar tendered his resignation after Aishwarya’s death, believing this to be the ‘honourable’ course, but was asked to stay on.

He cited personal reasons for his resignation earlier this month and said everyone at the hospital was heartbroken by Aishwarya’s death.