Mark McGowan: Man who threatened to kill the WA Premier is back behind bars

A Perth man who allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Mark McGowan and pushed for a violent overthrow of the government is back behind bars for allegedly creating new profiles on social media.

Counter-terrorism police reportedly found evidence of the profiles when examining Jamon Allan Hartzer’s phone as part of a bail check.

He was arrested on September 7 and is due to appear in court in Perth on Friday, federal police said.

Hartzer, 43, was arrested in October 2021 for allegedly threatening several officials, including Mr. McGowan, amid heated debate over COVID-19 restrictions, vaccine mandates and border closures.

The Perth man is charged with four offences, including threatening to kill, injure or harm a person and insisting on violence against the constitution.

The latest charge includes willfully inciting others to overthrow the federal constitution or governments by force or by force. The maximum prison sentence is seven years.

Federal police say there is no ongoing threat to the community in connection with the Hartzer investigation.

McGowan closed his electoral office in November due to death threats against him and his staff.