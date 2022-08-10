Mark McGowan has a security scare after being ambushed at media conference: Abortion protester

<!–

Mark McGowan was ambushed during an electric vehicle press conference by a university student who wanted to know why abortions aren’t free in Western Australia.

The Labor Prime Minister was at the University of Western Australia in Perth on Wednesday and announced 98 new charging stations for the state’s ‘electric highway’ project on Wednesday as the female student walked up to him.

“I’m a student here at UWA and I just wanted to know if you were planning to make abortion free in WA,” the woman said, stopping a few feet from Mr. McGowan.

The 54-year-old’s security team took no chances after several people threatened him over the past 12 months over his stance on his Covid vaccine mandate.

It was so serious that bodyguards pulled him out of a friend’s wedding in October and took him back to his home in Rockingham after security personnel identified a ‘breach’.

The woman walked right up to Mr. McGowan during the press conference (pictured)

As the student approached, a tall man stepped between the prime minister and the student and placed his hand on her arms.

The woman appeared to be arguing with the bodyguard and a female member of Mr McGowan’s team about why they told her to step back.

“I just don’t understand why Mr. McGowan can’t just answer my question,” she said.

‘I’m just a student at UWA and I want to know if abortion is made free?’

The woman was then led back across the lawn when another hefty security guard stepped into the press conference and walked away.

The prime minister did not respond directly to the student, remained silent during the meeting, but answered her question later in the press conference.

He said he understood abortions were covered by the Medicare system.

This is somewhat correct, according to the government’s Healthdirect website, with the procedure being billed in bulk or partially funded by Medicare, except when performed in a private hospital or clinic.

The prime minister said his government is “reviewing the abortion reform law to determine whether further reforms should be introduced to make it nationally consistent with other states.”

“You may not know it, but I was in parliament (in the 1990s) when abortion became legal in Western Australia. I am one of the few members left from that period and I voted for it,” he said.

She asked her question and was quickly turned away by sturdy guards (pictured)

Health Secretary Amber-Jade Sanderson said in June WA’s abortion laws were being reviewed and may be updated and that “cost was an issue.”

She said there were only two private clinics in the state that performed the procedure, and this drove up costs and waiting lists.

In WA, women who wish to have an abortion after 20 weeks must face an “ethics panel” of six doctors, with at least two having to admit that the mother or fetus has a condition that warrants the procedure.

Similar rules exist in other states and territories.

McGowan said the abortion law review would be completed by December.

“It’s obviously gotten more attention lately with the US Supreme Court ruling and we’re looking at what we need to do to make it more consistent nationally and if there are any anomalies that make it difficult for women in certain circumstances,” he said. .

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the famous 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion a constitutional right.

The decision sparked widespread protests as abortion rights were immediately reversed in nearly half of the 50 US states, with further restrictions likely to follow.

WA Premier Mark McGowan (pictured with his wife Sarah in September 2021) has faced several security threats since 2020

Mr McGowan has had a reinforced security team since last year after threats were made when he ordered 75 percent of WA employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid or at risk of being fired.

A 42-year-old man from Perth made death threats against him, which brought him to court, while two young men were charged after leaving a death threat on his voicemail.

In a separate incident, a 49-year-old man kicked in the front door of his electoral office in Rockingham – which was also inundated with aggressive calls about vaccine rules.

In October, his home was heavily guarded when WA police officers identified a “security breach.”