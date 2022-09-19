Mark Latham splits from wife of 22 years – with cryptic comment it ended in ‘unique circumstances’

<!–

Nation politician Mark Latham has announced that he has divorced his wife Janine after 22 years of marriage “in rather unique circumstances.”

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Latham said: “In 2000 I married Janine and I thank her for the happy and loving years we shared together.

“But now it’s over (in rather unique circumstances). My priority now is my love and dedication to the best interests of my children,” he said.

Mr Latham said he wanted to move on with his life and remain in public service, ‘particularly the upcoming NSW elections’.

He added that he wished Janine the best.

Mark Latham (center) is pictured with his wife Janine Lacy (left) and mother Lorraine Latham in Brisbane, September 29, 2004. Mr Latham was then leader of the Labor Party

Mark Latham (right) kisses his wife Janine Lacey in Perth on September 18, 2004

Mr. Latham later thanked his supporters ‘for the kind messages sent in response to my message.

‘It’s great that people are so concerned. Please don’t worry, I’m fine and I’m going down Macquarie Street for the next parliamentary week.

“Have a nice week to you too,” he said.

One commenter said: ‘Circumstances happen for a reason that may not be clear at this point in your life.

“Stay strong, focused and friendly through this difficult time.”

Fellow MP, Victorian Bernie Finn, kept it simple and said, ‘All the best, Mark. Been there, done that. It is not easy.’

Another supporter said they sent best wishes to you and your wife as you begin a new phase in your life.

One Nation MP Mark Latham released a personal statement (pictured) on social media announcing that he was separated from his wife Janine

“Children are the most important thing when a relationship breaks down, I know that you and your wife always have the best intentions for them.

“May you be happy for years to come and the same for your wife. Thank you for letting your followers know about this personal matter.”

