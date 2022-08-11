MARK LATHAM: Snowflake generation needs to harden up because they bring Australia down

Something strange is happening in Australian workplaces – even here in the NSW Parliament on Macquarie Street.

It is now classified as ‘bullying’ to tell an employee that his or her work is not up to par and they need to improve. It is now considered ‘harassment’ for a boss to lose his temper and blow up in response to staff incompetence.

It is now so sensitive that no staff meetings can be held before 10am, when everyone has completed their ‘care responsibilities’ for the morning.

The younger generation has responded to these claims with a ‘don’t talk to me like that’ from their employer.

Mark Latham (pictured) believes ‘righteous’ young workers are holding back Australia

Poll Do you agree with Mark Latham? Are Younger Aussies Going Soft?

Consultants everywhere conduct workplace assessments that encourage and empower the workforce to be snowflaked, constantly offended, upset and complaining.

In the NSW Parliament, the recent Workplace Review has cost a small fortune in taxpayers’ money, although no specific problems were identified in our building in setting up the process.

Emails were sent to our One Nation office staff, but no one saw the need to participate in the consultant’s assessment.

Ironically, one received so many emails that he felt bullied into joining.

I thought the review was a waste of money with a completely predictable, pre-written outcome, so I never agreed to be interviewed. I’m interested in solving real problems in NSW, not the ones invented by Snowflake Lefties.

Each MP should be responsible for their own office and staff – that’s why we elected them. Instead, the new trend is to set up special complaints officers (like they now have on Macquarie Street) to bolster the culture of complaining and dobbing.

The Parliamentary Workplace Review will be released Friday and will no doubt make findings of a ‘toxic culture’ and recommend that everyone take training courses (run by other advisers at the further expense of the taxpayer).

I don’t see it myself.

Before entering parliament, I worked as a staff member for two rather unstable politicians: Bob Carr and Gough Whitlam.

Before entering Parliament, Mark Latham worked as a staffer for former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam (pictured in 1972 with singer Little Pattie)

Mark Latham also worked with Bob Carr (pictured at the Sydney Opera House with wife Helena in 2019)

Gough would explode like a volcano, his body trembling and his teeth gritted in anger. But a few minutes later he would come to my desk and say, “What are you doing, comrade?” and give me a friendly hug.

I assumed this was his way of blowing off steam. Busy people in public life who work hard, come under pressure and expect perfection in their work standards are likely to drop out if something goes wrong.

Mr Latham says young workers need to toughen up (stock image)

I never thought for a moment that Whitlam disrespected or harassed me. A mature, sensible worker would know that immediately.

In the end, taking offense is a choice, and I’ve chosen never to be offended.

I recommend this for the younger Snowflake Generation: take a teaspoon of cement and cure.

Above all, I worry that the awakened ‘respect at work’ agenda is affecting our standards and performance as a nation.

If incompetent employees are allowed to survive without anyone being allowed to point out their shortcomings, many more companies will go bankrupt, many more governments will screw up public policy, and many more government agencies will go bankrupt. touch and unable to meet the needs of the community.

Mr Latham declined to participate in a workplace assessment in the NSW Parliament. Pictured is Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet in parliament

Serious issues such as sexual harassment and violence are already criminal offenses and employees should go to the police if this happens.

Otherwise the ‘hurt feelings’ syndrome will drag our once strong and resilient country down. Words have become as dangerous as weapons.

There was a time when we ridiculed the sooky snowflakes abroad. Now Australian workshops are joining them.

Mark Latham is the NSW leader of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation and is a former leader of the Labor Party.