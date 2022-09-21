Mark Latham reveals ‘unusual circumstances’ One Nation MP’s split from wife of 22 years Janine Lacy

One Nation MP Mark Latham has clarified what he meant after revealing he was separated from his magistrate in “pretty unique circumstances”.

Mr Latham insisted there were “no third parties” and referred to the pressures of Covid-19 lockdowns when describing the failure of his 22-year marriage.

The party’s NSW leader sparked wild speculation with a social media post late Sunday night, telling his followers he and Janine Lacy had broken up.

Mr Latham wrote on Facebook: ‘In 2000 I married Janine and I thank her for the happy and loving years we have shared together’.

“But now it’s over (in rather unique circumstances). My priority now is my love and commitment to the best interests of my children.”

Mr Latham edited that post at 4:56 p.m. yesterday with a clarification intended to end speculation about what the phrase “in rather unique circumstances” actually meant.

“To be clear, ‘In quite unique circumstances’ was a reference to the challenges of Covid-19 and the Lockdown restrictions,” he wrote.

“There were no third parties. Janine and I remain on good terms and work together in the interest of our children.’

In his original post, the 61-year-old former federal Labor leader wrote that he wanted to move on with his life and remain in public service, “particularly the upcoming NSW elections.”

He added that he wished Mrs. Lacy, with whom he has two sons and a daughter, the best.

Mrs. Lacy was Mr. Latham’s second wife. He married his first wife, Gabrielle Gwyther, in 1991. They separated in 1997 and divorced in 1999.

Mr Latham thanked his supporters ‘for the kind messages sent in response to my message’.

“It’s really nice that people care so much,” he wrote under his first Facebook post. ‘Please don’t worry, I’m fine and going to Macquarie Street for next parliamentary week.

“Have a nice week to you too.”

When Mr Latham met Mrs Lacy he was a Labor MP and she a Liberal staffer.

When he became Labor leader in December 2003, he said: ‘I want to thank Janine, my wife, for her love and support’.

‘I have been happy at home, happy in our relationship; it gives me the strength to do this job well.’

Ms Lacy later built a successful career for herself as a lawyer within the NSW Office of the Director or the Public Prosecutor.

She was a lawyer with the DPP for 14 years before being appointed magistrate in September 2019. Ms Lacy has worked in the local courts of Penrith and Newcastle.

After Mr. Latham’s revelation, his marriage to Ms. Lacy was over, his Facebook followers offered them both messages of support.

One commenter said: ‘Circumstances happen for a reason that may not be clear at this point in your life.

“Stay strong, focused and friendly through this difficult time.”

Fellow MP, Victorian Bernie Finn, kept it simple and said, ‘All the best, Mark. Been there, done that. It is not easy.’

Another supporter said they sent best wishes to you and your wife as you begin a new phase in your life.

‘Children are the most important when a relationship breaks down, I know that you and your wife always want the best for them.

“May you be happy for years to come and the same for your wife. Thank you for letting your followers know about this personal matter.”