Mark Latham gets rude Christmas card that makes One Nation MP laugh

One of Australia’s most outspoken politicians has revealed the very rude message he received in a Christmas card from a ‘well-wisher’.

One Nation NSW MP Mark Latham took to Twitter to echo the ‘season salute’ he received in his post, which was simply addressed to ‘Mark’.

Under the printed message of “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” the anonymous sender wrote “Jesus loves you, but everyone thinks you’re an asshole.”

One Nation NSW MP Mark Latham (pictured) has revealed he received a very rude Christmas card

If the message was intended to upset the recipient, it apparently backfired, at least according to the former Labor leader’s tweet.

“Thank you to the anonymous Leftie who sent this Christmas card to my office,” Mr. Latham wrote.

“You made me laugh.”

Some commentators did not see the humor in it.

“Honestly, send an anonymous and offensive card this time of year – some people are just so breathtakingly brave,” one sarcastic Twitter user wrote.

“But mate, not a bad start to have Jesus around!!” replied Mr. Latham.

“In politics you either need a good sense of humor or a thick skin,” another commented.

‘Of course you have both. Merry Christmas and best wishes for 2023.”

The Christmas card (pictured), which Mr Latham thought was sent by a ‘left-hander’, had a stinger on the inside

However, some people shared Mr. Latham’s apparent amusement.

“Haha that’s hilarious…” replied one Twitter user.

“Obviously you are taking up some space in their minds, rent for free!! Merry Christmas to you Mark.

“(We don’t all think that lol)”

Some of those on Mr Latham’s Twitter feed thought the card was tasteless, but Mr Latham decided to have the most cheerful opinion

A number of Twitter users objected to the label Mr Latham employer for the sender or expressed similar sentiments on the card.

“Why do you assume it’s a ‘left-hander’? A lot of people think that about you,” one wrote.

“Not necessarily a left-hander. Just enlightening,” wrote another.

“Gosh Mark, I noticed you didn’t deny the statement,” another commented.

Mr Latham has had a colorful political career that has seen him rise from a Labor leader to a One Nation MP

Some suggested it could be an aggrieved person from the controversial politician’s past.

“That taxi driver clearly knows your address,” one Twitter user wrote, referring to an incident involving Mr Latham in a fare dispute with a Sydney taxi driver.

Mr Latham, who lost the 2004 federal election to Liberal Prime Minister John Howard as Labor leader, changed his political allegiance to become a One Nation MP in the NSW upper house, where he has sat since 2018.