Mark Hughes aims to take sleeping giants Bradford to promotion success from League Two

The preseason is a time for optimism and never more so than when you seize an opportunity you feared would never come your way again.

Mark Hughes sits in his office on the Bradford City training ground, pointing through an open window.

‘When I arrived here last February, it all looked a bit gloomy’, he laughs. ‘Two of the training fields were flooded because the river overflowed. This is how we ended up on an artificial turf field.

“It felt like 50 players were all crunching in that small area. But it also felt great. It was like putting on an old pair of slippers again. Sweet.’

Mark Hughes wondered if the phone would ring again after leaving Southampton

Hughes’ record in management goes back 23 years and tells the story of a life in the Premier League at Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke City and Southampton.

But after he left St. Mary’s in December 2018, his phone never rang. A break that he assumed would be “about six months” threatened to change towards the end of his career.

“Sometimes the game lets you retire instead of the other way around, doesn’t it?” he says.

“The reality is I didn’t get the offers. My son is my agent and he put my name up for jobs and I didn’t even get a call. It was three years. I was beginning to think maybe my time was up. And then this came.’

Bradford has been playing in League Two for three seasons. In his own words, Hughes, 58, did not expect that he would have to hit this low for his job. He knows that failure could spell the end of his four and a half decades in the game. At the same time, he looks, sounds and feels completely at ease in his new environment.

Bradford finished 14th in League Two last season under Hughes’ management

“If after the first three or four weeks here I felt like I didn’t have the energy or the enthusiasm for it, I would have walked away,” Hughes says.

“I always thought I had one last job in me, but I needed to know if it was really still in me. Here I recognized very quickly that it was so.

‘I don’t have the resources that I had before. But the actual things I need to do my job are all here. There just isn’t that much of it.

‘Yes, it’s more hands on deck. A few guys do a few jobs, but it’s a legacy and it’s pretty refreshing.

“In the past, I might say I wanted something done and someone would tell someone else to tell someone else. Here, all I have to do is get up and yell down the hall. I like that.’

Off the field, Hughes is much like he once was. Calm, dry, self-mockery. Not much has changed on the sidelines either.

In the last game of the season last year, at home to Carlisle, he was involved in some half-time brawl with a member of the opposition’s backroom staff. To look back is to revisit the essence of the competitor it has always been.

Hughes sees managing Bradford as an excellent opportunity to win promotions

“He was screaming and roaring and I thought I’d try to make him stop,” Hughes laughs with a comical understatement.

“I apologized afterwards for coming in to see me. I really should be old enough to know better, shouldn’t I? But that’s the part of the game that I really missed: match day. Whenever I left a position at a club, Saturday was always a torment. It would be a while before I could watch football again. So yes, it’s great to feel that adrenaline again.’

When he makes the 75-minute drive from his home in Cheshire to work every morning, it’s this desire to compete and win that preoccupies Hughes. He also looks back on a management career that he is proud of, but still lacks.

“I’ve been successful as a manager, but the reality is that I haven’t won anything,” he says. “It’s not easy in the Premier League and I’ve had good periods. I am proud of that. But this is an opportunity if we get it going to win promotions.

‘Who knows? We just have to work really hard. But I’m ready for that. This is a real club. A big club with a huge fan base. There’s pressure on it and I need that.’

The 58-year-old admitted he never thought he would drop as low as League Two to manage

There were over 18,000 at Valley Parade for that final game last season, although it was basically dead rubber. There will be more than 15,000 when Doncaster travels west this Saturday for the first day of the new season.

Hughes oversaw 12 games after taking the job last season and he and assistant Glyn Hodges think they’ve seen enough of the division to know what they need to progress. Half a dozen new players – all but one free transfer – have arrived this summer.

“I’m pleasantly surprised by the standard and some could play higher,” explains Hughes. “Glyn has passed at this level and players he once led at the Under 23 level have now migrated to this level as well. So we know a lot of players, but yes, I had to retrain myself a bit.

“We’ve changed the way we play – from behind and across the lines – but that’s because the players we inherited deserved it. It suits them. For example, we have nice technical midfield and broad players.

“It’s not that players can’t play at this level. They can. What they sometimes find more difficult is making decisions. So if you can organize them or give them options that are simple and that they can play with, you can improve players very easily.

“There is honesty here and a desire to improve. They give what they have. Sometimes it’s not at the level you hoped for, but they give you everything anyway. And that has not always been the case in the past. Don’t name names.

‘They are very coachable here and hang on your every word. That’s refreshing, because that’s not always the case higher up. I just want to make them better and that’s encouraging because I feel they really want to.” Hughes has always been a kind of coach on the grass.

Mark Hughes was manager at Manchester City when they were taken over in 2008

‘Yes, I’m there every day,’ he nods. “Jack on, boots on.” Does he ever attend the sessions? “No, not even when I started,” he shoots back.

“I was snubbed when managers joined in because I thought it interrupted the session, which it did. “I didn’t like it when managers were messing around, so I never did when I became one. It always drove me crazy…’

It is impossible to work half a life in football and not have regrets. Hughes has his share. For example, he regrets leaving Fulham after finishing eighth in the Premier League in June 2011 because he thought they would not invest in players.

“They signed a striker for £10m a week after I left,” he laughs. And he regrets the transfer frenzy he got involved in at QPR ten summers ago. “We got a little dizzy,” he says.

But Manchester City is not one of its ‘what if’ moments. Not remotely. Fired at Christmas 2009 to make way for Roberto Mancini, he now says: ‘It’s interesting because looking back, I realize I had a really good time there. It was really interesting to see how people act when new money comes in and the fact is that the people of Abu Dhabi have done such an amazing job.

He showed his famous temper in the last game of last season in Carlisle

“Probably my mistake was not realizing that they were willing to spend even more money than I did! I might have lasted a little longer if I had spent more, but probably not…

“The early days were a bit bizarre. Thaksin Shinawatra hired me and I thought there was money when there wasn’t and we actually had to sell players to buy players.

“However, Vincent Kompany and (Pablo) Zabaleta were good signings, weren’t they? It feels a long time ago, but also very alive. “There were long periods in my career where I felt really comfortable with the level I was at and what I was doing.

“We finished ninth three years in a row at Stoke, beating all the big teams. We beat Liverpool 6-1. “I’ve also made decisions that now make me wonder what the hell I was thinking. Like Fulham. But this has all been said in hindsight and that’s okay.

“I have learned along the way and experience in football is an asset. Some people seem to disagree. They think you’re old school and have been around too long. That’s bullshit.

“Maybe the tide will turn and experience will be valued. Who knows? It’s a slightly different kind of management here. “It’s about making sure players recognize what they need to do to improve and raise their level. But things like standards don’t change. How we train, behave and act in the environment. It’s all about the details.

Hughes will try to revive Bradford’s fortune next season

“I don’t think I have a big ego. I hope people who know me would say that. But you have to recognize where you are and get out of the car and put your ego in the trunk. That makes you more productive.

“I didn’t have to make a fuss here like a diva to get what I want. The welcome we’ve had has been really good and the enthusiasm we’ve seen here is great, even if we haven’t achieved anything yet.

“When I was out of work, I saw some appointments at jobs I was interested in and I would scratch my head. “I would think, ‘How did he get that job and I don’t even get an interview?’

“But if you don’t ask, you don’t get it, so I kept asking and eventually Bradford wanted an interview and I’m so glad they did now. Clubs would tell my son I hadn’t passed at this level, so I accepted that and realized it was time to get my hands dirty.

“This job here poses a little bit of danger for me, given my reputation. If it goes back and forth and we disappoint people, then I’m probably done because I haven’t answered people’s questions about whether I can do it down here. “But maybe there’s a bit of ego involved here. I support myself to do it. “This place could really be something if we can get it going.

‘I thought we could have an exciting period and that I could enjoy working here again. That’s all I really want.’