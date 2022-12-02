Mark Green’s Scottish family still in Adelaide facing deportation despite third temporary visa

A Scottish family’s lives are still on hold and their futures hang in the balance after months of bickering with Australian immigration officials who tried to deport them.

Mark Green, 44, wife Kelly, 45, and daughter Rebecca, 20, from Adelaide, were granted a last-minute reprieve from Labor Secretary Andrew Giles in August.

But months later, they are unable to make long-term plans despite doing nothing wrong after Mr Green was headhunted 10 years ago and flown to Australia.

Their temporary extension visa has now been extended for a third time for a further three months – with no end of their lives in sight in sight.

Now they’ve begged Mr Giles to give them their best Christmas present ever with the chance to stay in Australia for good and get their lives back on track.

“We can’t live like this,” the solar energy specialist told the Daily Mail Australia on Friday.

A series of broken promises from employers left the family visa-free after emigrating from Ayrshire in central Scotland in 2012 for a new life Down Under.

The family have been abandoned seven times by companies sponsoring Mr Green, and were given a deadline to leave the country in August or face deportation.

They have already spent $150,000 on visa applications and immigration attorneys, but his employers repeatedly went bankrupt before the mandatory three-year residency sponsorship could be completed.

Another former boss even told Mr. Green that he applied for the family’s citizenship and paid their fees – but forged the papers in a heartbreaking blow.

As a result, they continued to unwittingly overstay their visas and were kicked out of the country in August until the 11 a.m. intervention gave them a three-month lifeline.

“I was completely naive – I didn’t think anyone was like that,” Mr Green admitted. “I thought it would all go smoothly, but I was just naive about it.

“I came here to improve my life, and it’s just been an absolute nightmare.”

The constant disappointments destroy their lives. They had to sell everything they owned when they thought they were being sent back to Scotland.

Their daughter cannot even study for her university degree or work full-time under her visa conditions.

“The nursing course she wanted to do for her career is a three-year course,” Mr Green revealed.

‘The universities don’t accept her because her visa is only valid for three months at a time and there is no guarantee that it will be extended.

“We can’t keep living in 12-week cycles. We don’t have any furniture because we don’t want to buy again and then be told to leave.’

Mrs. Green fears they will be told again that they will be thrown out of the country, but dreams of finally being allowed to stay.

“Every day we wake up and wonder if this will be the day,” she added.

“I have all the respect for the Australian Government and know they will be dealing with a lot of situations at the moment, but our lives are still very much on hold,” Mr Green said.

“We love it here and it’s a home now after all these years,” said the father-of-two.

His eldest son Jamie flew back to Scotland after visa requirements also prevented him from working in Australia.

“We have given everything to this country – we all call it home and will continue to do so.”

The family sold everything they had in Scotland when they left ten years ago and have nothing waiting for them in the UK.

They would be left homeless and unemployed had they returned in August after Mr Green’s UK electricity certification expired while he was in Australia.

Now they just want the chance to buy their own home and settle back into their happy Australian life without fear of it ending anytime.

“We were invited to come to this country because they needed my skills,” Mr Green added.

“We will not give up hope that the minister will soon make a decision for our family so that we can start living.

“Getting a mortgage and starting my daughter’s career are the biggest priorities for us once the minister has made a decision.

‘We hope for a Christmas present from the minister in the form of a good answer.’

