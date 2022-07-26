Mark Geyer blasts Manly players for pride jersey fiasco given they take betting and beer money

Former NRL enforcer turned radio identity Mark ‘MG’ Geyer has voiced the hypocrisy of some Manly Sea Eagles players amid an looming boycott over the club’s inaugural pride jersey.

Speaking at Triple M Breakfast with MG, Jess & Pagey on Tuesday morning, the Panthers premiership winner pointed out that the players like to wear match jerseys with a betting sponsor – Pointsbet – and play on a site now called 4 Pines Park, a nod to a local beer company and club sponsor.

Geyer also took it as an insult to club legend Ian Roberts, who announced he was gay during his time with Manly in 1995.

“Look, you’re wearing a betting shop on the front of their jersey, and you’re playing in a stadium that promotes beer,” Geyer snorted.

‘Would I wear the jersey while I was playing? Bloody oath I would do! The best player to come out of Manly was Ian Roberts. I’d wear the jersey just for him because I’m the only player brave enough to come out and say you know I’m gay.

“There hasn’t been another player since then, not another player since Ian Roberts. How brave is this man!

Sea Eagles stars Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick modeled the ‘Everyone In League’ jerseys for a photo shoot earlier this week

“So I think, just for him, if I’m a male player, to respect him, to respect the jersey, for the history of the club, I’m obliged to stand next to him.”

Geyer’s sharp criticism comes after seven Sea Eagles players – believed to be Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley – vowed to fend off Thursday’s clash with the Roosters. protest against the club pride jersey.

Citing collective religious and cultural beliefs, the group is also said to be angry that they had not been consulted about the club’s plans to wear the pride jersey ahead of Monday’s unveiling.

Kieran Foran, Sean Keppie and Rueben Garrick have modeled the rainbow kits, with many of their teammates on Sydney’s northern beaches only becoming aware of the development after reading it in the press on Monday.

Roberts – the first professional rugby league player to come out as gay in 1995 – is reportedly planning to attend Thursday’s game to support the cause.

He described the potential jersey boycott as “sad.”

“I’m trying to see it from all perspectives, but this breaks my heart,” Roberts said.

“It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this is not unknown. I wondered if there would be any religious backlash. That’s why I don’t think the NRL has ever had a Pride round.

“I can promise any young child on the northern beaches who has anything to do with their sexuality would have heard of this.”

Manly must designate a team of 22 men at 4 p.m. on Tuesday for the fight against the Roosters.

Coach Des Hasler may need to look beyond his top 30 NRL players to team up in the vital battle.

It was reported Tuesday morning that three unnamed players would consider doing a backflip over their decision to boycott the ‘Everyone In League’ jersey, which features rainbow colors instead of the traditional white stripes.

No club in Australian rugby league history dating back to 1908 has worn a jersey that publicly celebrates diversity and inclusivity.

Interim Sea Eagles CEO Gary Wolman said the club is proud to spread an important message.

“The Sea Eagles have such a rich and diverse history in rugby league and in the community,” he said.

‘[It’s] a fantastic achievement and we are delighted to be able to share such an important message that means so much to so many people in the community.”