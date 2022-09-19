Mark Esper says military recruitment is DYING because of obesity, drug use, health problems

Former defense sec. Mark Esper issued a warning about the U.S. military’s dismal recruitment numbers, writing that only a small portion of the U.S. is fit to serve any longer, as many are either overweight, on drugs or have a criminal past.

“The US military’s all-volunteer force (AVF) is slowly dying,” Esper wrote in an op-ed for Fox News. ‘The armed services are struggling to meet their recruitment targets as rarely before.’

Esper, the former secretary of the Army, noted that the branch will be hit the hardest — coming up short by up to 15,000 troops this year.

“The fact is, the pool of Americans ages 17-24 who are qualified and interested in serving continues to shrink,” he said. In 2018, only 29 percent of youths met the military’s entry requirements, the other 71 percent were likely ineligible because of “obesity, drug use, physical and mental health problems, and criminal misconduct,” Esper wrote.

Today, that number is only 23 percent, one-tenth of which do not meet academic standards for service.

“Worse, of the 3.5 million young Americans who remain, only 9% (~320,000) tend to earn. A nation of 332 million people should do better than that,” Esper wrote.

The former secretary also alluded to a “knowledge gap” due to the civilian population’s “lack of interaction with those in uniform” and said the White House and Congress must act together to “eliminate misconceptions” about life in uniform.

He called for the creation of a commission to look at ways to improve the health and fitness of American youth and to find new ways for civilians and service members to interact, including ensuring recruiters have ‘unfettered access to high schools across America.’

“The Pentagon must steer clear of lowering standards, reducing the size of the military or creating hollow battle formations,” he added.

“As threats from China and elsewhere grow, we cannot risk our future by ignoring these issues,” the former secretary concluded.

Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, expressed a similar theory about why the Army was expected to fall so far short of its recruiting goals this year.

“Some of the challenges we have are obesity, we have pre-existing medical conditions, we have behavioral health issues, we have crime, people with crimes, and we have substance abuse,” Brunson told the Spokesman Review.

Over 22 percent of 12- to 19-year-olds were obese between 2017 and 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). For adults, that figure rose to 42 percent.

To boost recruitment numbers, the Army plans to ‘lower the gates’ and find new ways to appeal to the armed services to young people, especially amid the lowest deficit since the post-Vietnam War, according to the New York Times.

A survey conducted in June by the Army found that young people knew little about Army benefits, including home buying, early retirement and education benefits.

More than half also believed that soldiers have a poor work-life balance.

Army plans to shift its recruitment focus by deploying ‘influencers’.

The service department plans to maintain its standards, focus on quality and invest in young people. Educators will be a key component in reaching potential recruits by teaching about the various opportunities the Army offers, Brunson said.

Monetary efforts to boost recruitment are also being made, with enlistment bonuses offered up to $50,000 and bonuses up to $35,000 for soldiers who deploy within 45 days, according to Gen. James McConville, US Army Chief of Staff.

“I think we just want to show people that the military is a viable option,” says Sgt. Jesse Wallace of a recruiting office in Spokane told the Spokesman Review.

‘We don’t want it to be seen as a last resort.’