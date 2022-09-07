Mark Butler’s joke about ‘pills for middle aged men’ has parliament in stitches

<!–

A joke about benefits for middle-aged men has caused chaos in parliament, as the whole room burst into laughter.

Health Secretary Mark Butler spoke during Question Time on Wednesday about the government’s plan to cut the cost of drugs.

He mentioned the visit he and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made that morning to Capital Pharmacy in Kingston, close to Parliament House in Canberra.

‘A great pharmacy run by Sandra, and the Prime Minister and I were able to stock up on some articles and… [things] that middle-aged men like us have to work every day,” he said.

The entire House of Representatives burst into laughter before opposition leader Peter Dutton stood up to keep the joke going.

“I want to give our support to hear more details about what the minister is talking about, what color the tablets are, how often you take them. I’m happy to hear the details,” he said.

Mr Butler was asked by Chairman Milton Dick to come back to the subject and replied that he was ‘happy to have a face-to-face meeting with the Leader of the Opposition. Seriously.’

Medicine for erectile dysfunction Viagra is also known as the ‘little blue pill’.

There was more laughter when Madeleine King answered a question about protecting Australian livestock from lumpy skin disease, noting ‘we remain LSD-free’

The government proposed new laws on Wednesday morning to lower the co-payments for medicines on the Pharmaceutical Reimbursement.

If passed by parliament, it would be the first time in the plan’s 75-year history that the maximum cost of scripts would fall.

Butler presented the proposal to parliament on Wednesday to lower the maximum co-payment under the scheme from $42.50 to $30 per prescription.

“The cost of living is skyrocketing and many Australians are cutting back on essentials to make ends meet,” he told parliament.

“This bill will help ease the pressure on the household budget for millions of Australians.”

The changes mean that someone taking one drug a month could save as much as $150 a year, or as much as $300 to $450 a year for two or three drugs.

Mr Butler (right) and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Capital Pharmacy in Kingston that morning, close to Parliament House in Canberra

Pharmacy Guild of Australia president Trent Twomey said making prescriptions more affordable would reduce the chances of people taking less medicine than prescribed or having their prescription not filled at all.

“Local pharmacies are increasingly hearing patients say they simply can’t afford their medicines, often faced with the decision of who in the family has to go without food to put food on the table or pay their bills,” he said.

“In addition to increasing the universality of access to medicines, this is a big step in tackling the pressure on the cost of living.”

Nearly $200 million in out-of-pocket costs are expected to be saved under the measure each year.

The proposal was a Labor election promise with the changes to be implemented from January 2023.