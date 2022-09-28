Mark Butcher slams brainless batting as England blow another run chase against Pakistan

England were criticized for their ‘criminal’ strikes as they slid to a Twenty20 six-run defeat to Pakistan.

Moeen Ali’s side chased 146 to win in Lahore and lose three cheap wickets in the power play, eventually falling just short despite their 51 captains not looking to go down 3-2 in the seven-game run.

The tourists were also three wickets down after just two overs in Sunday’s three-run defeat in Karachi, and former England batsman Mark Butcher ripped off their tactics on comment, calling them ‘criminal’ before adding: ‘Their approach seemed to me foolish.’

England captain Moeen Ali made a brilliant half-century but it wasn’t enough to secure victory

Dawid Malan’s bouncy innings ended when Iftikhar Ahmed put him in front of 36 . kept going

‘Twice at the trot the percussion faltered in pursuit. They’re not alarm bells, but it might be worth talking to.’

England now have to win here on Friday and Sunday to take the series.