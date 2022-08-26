Mark Buddle’s girlfriend is still stuck in a Turkish detention centre

<!–

The glamorous ex-girlfriend of fugitive bicycle boss Mark Buddle is still in a detention center in Turkey and has no idea when she will be released.

Mel Ter Wisscha was detained due to visa problems when she tried to leave a resort in the seaside town of Bodrum on July 22.

Australian consulate staff have still not been able to see her, despite the former cheerleader not being charged with any crime.

Ms Ter Wisscha was previously pictured modeling handbags and enjoying the facilities at the D Maris Bay Resort, which costs $11,000 a night in Turkey, before she was arrested.

Comanchero boss Buddle was deported to Australia in early August but Ms Ter Wisscha’s circumstances have not changed

She also revealed that she broke up with Buddle, 44, who was arrested in Cyprus on July 9 in a covert mission with the help of Interpol and then transferred to a Turkish prison.

“The consulate was able to make a phone call with Mel, but haven’t been able to visit her yet,” her mother, Donna, said. The Daily Telegraph.

“Mel is being treated well at the detention center and we are doing everything we can to get her out, but we have to wait and see.

‘I’m in Dubai looking after her two children who are both doing well… but unfortunately we have no further information.

“I’m not angry, just worried. Her well-being and that of my grandchildren are my primary concern, and we all want this situation resolved as soon as possible.”

In a statement, DFAT said: “Consular staff at the Australian Embassy in Ankara are working with Turkish authorities to provide consular assistance to an Australian woman detained in Turkey.

‘We are seeking access to consular visits and engaging its legal representatives. Due to our privacy obligations, we cannot provide further details.’

Mrs. Ter Wisscha lived in the suburb of Bitez, about four kilometers east of Bodrum.

Chic Bitez is a wealthy residential enclave filled with luxury villas and popular beaches.

After being questioned, Ms Ter Wisscha was then taken to a detention center in southwestern Turkey.

The center is secured by armed guards around the perimeter and detains adult men and women, children and the disabled. It has a capacity of 88 inmates.

Buddle (pictured in Comanchero outfit) fled Australia in 2016 after becoming the leader of the bike gang in 2009

She currently shares a room with a random cellmate and is the only person in the facility, other than the guards, who speaks English.

Ms Ter Wisscha and the Comanchero kingpin moved to Dubai with their two children in 2016 after the cyclist came in the sights of the Australian police.

But after spending five years together in the United Arab Emirates, Ms Ter Wisscha said the couple went their separate ways in July 2021 when she moved to Bodrum in Turkey and he moved to Northern Cyprus.

“I haven’t seen Mark in a year. He is the father of my children. They see him, I don’t,” said Mrs. Ter Wisscha The Daily Telegraph.

‘I did not leave Turkey.

“My kids have been going to and from (Northern Cyprus) but I stayed away.”

Buddle is now under heavy protection in custody after being extradited from Turkey and flown to Victoria to be charged with allegedly smuggling $40 million worth of cocaine.