Mark Almond: The good news is that Putin can’t start WW3 just by jabbing a button on his desk

Vladimir Putin could not be clearer. “I’m not bluffing,” he said in regards to his threat to go nuclear. But is he? And does it automatically follow that Armageddon would unfold if Putin launched the first nuclear bombs the world has seen since 1945?

The good news is that Putin cannot start World War 3 by simply pressing a red button on his desk in the Kremlin. If he decides to launch an attack, the order must go through at least three layers of controls that are in place to prevent the accidental or unauthorized launch of nuclear missiles.

Before he reached the nuclear silos, mobile launch sites and submarines, his command would pass through three men: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and the head of the Russian nuclear missile forces, Sergei Karakayev.

Even after traveling down this chain of command, the launches would not follow immediately.

Unless there has been a change in standard protocols since Russia invaded Ukraine, there would be a 20-minute gap between each transmission of ‘nuclear football’ [the Cheget] containing the codes required to transmit the launch order and targeting information to allow the nuclear forces to verify that it is indeed authorized.

These safeguards are essential given the size of Russia’s nuclear stockpile. It is estimated to be 5,977 nuclear warheads – the world’s largest – mainly stored in 12 depots across Russia. Of these, 1,500 are believed to be ready to be launched.

Before the Ukraine war, Putin boasted that America’s Star Wars missile defense system would be powerless to stop his new hypersonic missiles. In practice, however, the weapons he is most likely to use are smaller tactical missiles capable of hitting neighbors such as Ukraine or nearby Nato states.

These are mainly kept in ‘European’ Russia and the exclave of Kaliningrad, between Poland and Lithuania. Among them is the Kalibr long-range cruise missile, which can reach London. It is possible that Putin could surprise the West by using his short-range Iskander missiles to deliver missiles with a nuclear warhead. If launched from a truck-mounted launcher on Russian territory, even the Iskander could hit Warsaw or Stockholm with a warhead eight times more destructive than the Hiroshima bomb.

Finally, Putin has his classic intercontinental ballistic missiles, based in silos in western Siberia. They could easily reach London or Washington.

What we don’t know is whether Russia’s old nuclear warheads still work. While Russia has tested the missiles that would carry the nuclear warheads, test-ban treaties mean that neither the US nor Russia has actually detonated a nuclear weapon for decades.

Riot police detain a woman during a protest against the mobilization of reservists in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday. Putin put the partial mobilization into effect immediately

Given the sophistication of our security services’ eavesdropping capabilities, no Russian nuclear attack would come out of the blue. Launching thousands of missiles and bombers would require a blizzard of electronic orders, and these would be intercepted by Western creepiness.

In addition, spy satellite images of the concrete and steel covers of the huge underground nuclear storage bunkers being withdrawn, submarines going to sea and Russian strategic bombers rolling out on the runways will all give us advance warning of an offensive. In fact, it would be fair to assume that we in the West will have, if not ten minutes’ warning of popular cliché, perhaps up to an hour to prepare.

Not that there’s much we could do to take advantage of this in terms of saving lives. Even if we had a network of underground bunkers in our cities, the reality is that if the government waited until there was clear evidence of a missile launch from Russia, it would be too late for people to do much by spreading to places with certainty.

Under these circumstances, any public warning is unlikely to achieve anything but mass panic. This is why Western governments have put their faith in nuclear deterrence rather than contingency plans, and why I think they will likely continue to do the same, focusing their efforts on persuading Putin to back down back from the brink rather than developing a public warning system.

The worst-case scenario, of course, is that the unthinkable happens: parts of the United Kingdom are destroyed, the population decimated, the government vaporized. Where it is cool to imagine, plans have also been made for it. Command of our armed forces would be handed over to Canada or America.

But unless Putin is suicidal, the threat of a devastating nuclear strike should make anyone in the Kremlin think twice about attacking Britain, meaning mutiny among his inner circle would be entirely possible.

Nevertheless, we cannot trust Putin’s promises. We should take his threats seriously.