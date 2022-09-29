Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for DIVORCE just years after she met her ‘gym manager lover’

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband is filing for divorce from the controversial 48-year-old Georgia Republican congresswoman.

Her husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce Tuesday after 27 years of marriage.

The couple married in August 1995 while she was still a student at the University of Georgia.

The couple had three children together, all of whom are now adults.

Although the divorce papers, seen by TMZdoes not explicitly reveal what led to the couple’s split, Perry Greene claims that the couple had broken up in the past.

You also ask the court to divide your assets and debts equally.

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I truly believe in it. Our society is made up of a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together Perry and I have built our family and raised three wonderful children. He gave me the best job title you can earn: Mom / I will always be grateful for what a great father you are to our children,’ Greene said in a statement.

Last year it was revealed how Greene had filed for divorce against her husband while having an affair with a tantric sex guru.

The Republican had an affair with polyamorous sex guru Craig Ivey, 42, in 2012 after meeting him at his gym in Alpharetta, Georgia.

DailyMail.com then revealed how she went on to have a longer affair with gym manager Justin Tway, also 42.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com detailed how Greene planned to leave husband Perry in July 2012, but reconciled with him two months after changing her mind.

Marjorie’s men: The 46-year-old mother of three had an affair with polyamorous tantric sex guru Craig Ivey (left) before moving on to gym manager Justin Tway (right) while working at a gym in Alpharetta in 2012

Divorce papers filed in Atlanta show that Taylor Greene blamed the marriage’s breakdown on their relationship being “irreparably broken” and demanded half of the couple’s assets as well as custody of their three children.

According to the documents, the construction company’s boss, Perry, now 51, agreed to all their demands and was willing to go ahead with the divorce until it was abruptly stopped in September 2012.

Court documents indicate that the couple were able to reconcile, possibly because their affairs with Ivey and Tway had come to an end.

The 48-year-old was elected to Congress in November and boasts on social media about her love of “family values” and being a “strong, conservative Christian.”

But the embattled politician has also proved controversial thanks to her belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that Democrats are controlled by a shadowy cabal of pedophiles who have even been known to eat children.

The mother-of-three also faced criticism when it emerged she had questioned whether the 9/11 attacks were real and insisted the Sandy Hook and Parkland shootings were “false flag” operations designed to increase support for gun control.

She was also vilified when a video surfaced of her harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg, now 20, outside the Capitol building in Washington DC.

DailyMail.com revealed in 2021 that Taylor Greene planned to leave her husband Perry in July 2012, but reconciled with him two months later, according to court documents.

Despite her supposed belief in family values, Taylor Greene was known in her native Alpharetta for having multiple affairs, despite being married to Perry since 1995.

It wasn’t a secret. Everyone who moved in their circles knew about both issues,” a man who worked closely with Taylor Greene told DailyMail.com.

And her boss, the grandson of billionaire Jim Chambers, added: ‘She socialized with us a lot. I remember one particular pool party where she was lying on Craig’s lap drinking a beer.

“She was quite open about it,” he added. We all thought her marriage was falling apart.

“But then I took my son to her son’s birthday party and things seemed totally normal between her and her husband, even if they were a little tepid.”

Neither man denied the affairs when approached by DailyMail.com.

Taylor Green and Ivey are understood to have started their relationship shortly after they started working out together at Chambers’ Alpharetta gym.

Ivey’s profile picture on his Facebook page shows him stark naked next to a waterfall. He now he has created a gladiatorial training ground called The Ludus.

Insiders said that Taylor Greene’s affair with Tway seemed to have plans for a longer-term relationship.

“I know because I was a member of the gym,” said a man who asked not to be identified.

‘Certainly she was fucking around. The guys talk and I know there was definitely sex involved. People don’t make things like that.

“They spent a lot of time together, showing up at the gym in the same car. When he suggested going out, Craig said that he had things to do with Marjorie.

When the affair with Ivey ended, Taylor Greene moved on to Tway, who was going through a divorce at the time.

“This seemed much more serious than the thing with Craig,” Chambers said. ‘That was more of a flirty thing. But with Justin, she seemed to have plans for a longer-term relationship.

“My impression is that she knew he could take over the gym and wanted to be there with him.”

Tway is now happily married to his wife Sherrie, whom he met long after his affair with Taylor Greene, and still runs a gym in Atlanta.