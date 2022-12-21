Marjorie Taylor Greene warns MAGA ally Matt Gaetz not to ‘blow things up’ opposing Kevin McCarthy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Firebrand Conservative Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been on the offensive against fellow Republicans threatening to derail House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker

Firebrand Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called out fellow MAGA legislator, Representative Matt Gaetz, on Wednesday over his opposition to Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the Speakership next year.

It marks a dramatic escalation in her pressure campaign to get fellow lawmakers on the right side of the GOP conference to side with McCarthy.

It has long been known that Greene and Gaetz have a close personal and professional relationship.

Their alliance and significant policy overlap make her all the more remarkable for calling him by name.

In an opinion piece for the Daily caller on Wednesday, Greene called out Gaetz for negatively comparing McCarthy to former chairman Paul Ryan – despite endorsing Ryan in 2015.

She warned him not to “blow things up” by raising McCarthy’s bid for Speaker.

It comes two days after Greene attacked fellow MAGA representative Lauren Boebert on Twitter, accusing the Colorado congressman of “high school drama” for mocking Greene in a recent interview.

Greene has broken away from her conservative colleagues in recent weeks to support McCarthy.

It comes as five Republicans continue to hold McCarthy’s campaign for the top spot in the House hostage. With only a 222-seat majority next year, he can afford to lose less than five members to win the gavel.

“Let’s start with my good friend, Matt Gaetz. Many of his attacks on Kevin McCarthy are comparisons to Paul Ryan,” Greene wrote in her op-ed.

It’s kind of ironic considering Matt’s very first vote in Congress was for Paul Ryan as Speaker. Even when we all knew that Paul Ryan would never deliver the MAGA agenda.’

With only a 222-seat majority next year, McCarthy can lose just four votes to win the gavel

She added that Gaetz is one of her “favorite congressmen.”

“America needs its talent and intelligence to work with Jim Jordan on investigations for the Judiciary Committee, not to blow things up before we start,” Greene said.

Another in the group of five, Virginia Rep. Bob Good, “just hates Kevin McCarthy,” Greene wrote.

The other members of the Never Kevin Five, Andy Biggs, Ralph Norman and Matt Rosendale are all strong conservatives and men I respect. But they are just “Never Kevin” without a plan for the American people,” Greene wrote.

Gaetz, recently told conservative activist Charlie Kirk regarding McCarthy’s suitability to speak, that he is an “admirer” of Greene, but “it’s not something we see the same thing about.”

Boebert, a fellow Freedom Caucus member who was interviewed along with Gaetz, mocked Greene for previously amplifying conspiracy theories about “Jewish space lasers” and called for an “inside conversation” before making a decision on the leader of the new majority.

She said Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of her “favorite” colleagues

Greene launched a devastating attack Monday night.

“I supported and donated Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy supported and donated to Lauren Boebert,” Greene wrote on Twitter.

Referring to Boebert’s unprecedentedly thrilling re-election race in November, Greene added, “She just came through with 500 votes.”

“Lauren refuses to support President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap soundbite.”

She fired off a final tweet accusing Boebert of stirring up “high school drama.”

Politics reported in April that Boebert and Greene had argued over his presence at a rally held by a well-known white nationalist.

The confrontation apparently had to be de-escalated by a fellow GOP legislator.