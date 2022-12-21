Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Lauren Boebert and MAGA allies’ ‘reckless’ opposition to Kevin McCarthy

Firebrand Conservative Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been on the offensive against fellow Republicans threatening to derail House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker

Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday issued a stark warning to her fellow far-right lawmakers about their “reckless and dangerous” opposition to House GOP Leader McCarthy’s bid for the Speakership.

It follows a scathing strike against fellow Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado. Boebert and Greene, both elected on a 2020 pro-Donald Trump wave, are also known for making outlandish statements and promoting the GOP’s MAGA wing.

But early reports of a growing rivalry gave way to Greene calling Boebert “childish” in a direct attack on Twitter on Monday.

For the most part, Greene stood alone in the conservative House Freedom Caucus in her vocal support for McCarthy.

At least five House Republicans threaten to derail his quest for the gavel. The GOP will have a 222-seat majority next year, meaning McCarthy can afford just four votes to get the 218 votes he needs to win.

One of them, Rep. Matt Gaetz, recently told conservative activist Charlie Kirk regarding McCarthy’s suitability to speak, that he is an “admirer” of Greene, but “it’s not something we see the same thing about.”

Boebert, a fellow Freedom Caucus member who was interviewed along with Gaetz, mocked Greene for previously amplifying conspiracy theories about “Jewish space lasers” and called for an “inside conversation” before making a decision on the leader of the new majority.

“I supported and donated Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just came through with 500 votes,” Greene wrote on Twitter Monday night, citing Boebert’s unprecedentedly thrilling re-election race in November.

“Lauren refuses to support President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap soundbite.”

McCarthy’s meager GOP majority next year means he can’t afford to lose even five votes for first place in the House of Representatives

Greene called her “friends” like Rep. Matt Gaetz for opposing McCarthy, while more directly calling Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert attacked

She fired off a final tweet accusing Boebert of stirring up “high school drama.”

Greene was also not shy of disagreeing with her allies over McCarthy’s position, but a lengthy statement of 25 tweets posted Tuesday was her most direct rebuke yet.

That includes both Gaetz and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, who has publicly called Greene a “friend.” Biggs has publicly announced his intention to challenge McCarthy for the speakership, despite losing to him in a similar vote earlier this year.

Greene accused them of “lying to the grassroots” about a “plan” as an alternative to the GOP leader and said the Republicans are “ruining everything” by being “the party of Never.”

“I’m disappointed that my friends would mislead the grassroots and that’s a big reason I’m speaking out,” Greene wrote.

“The speaker is elected within our conference which unfortunately for us conservatives is filled with too many moderates and it is IMPOSSIBLE for a conservative to get 218 votes.”

Boebert and Greene were long thought to be cut from the same MAGA cloth, but within the House Republican Caucus their alleged differences have led to bickering

She continued, “My friends know this and risking the gavel and putting off everything because they don’t like someone is not only selfish, it’s incredibly reckless and dangerous.”

Greene likened their opposition to the “never Trumpers,” apparently in reference to Republicans rejecting and antagonizing former President Donald Trump.

“Never have Trumper’s bad attitudes led to the refusal of Republicans to cooperate and deliver on the MAGA agenda that Americans rallied and voted for in record numbers,” the representative wrote.

Now a new Never movement is growing, the Never Kevin movement. Like Never Trump, the Never Kevin’s are Never Kevin because they just don’t like him. It’s not about his policy goals, his public promises as Speaker, or any credible reason for that matter. It’s just Never.’

Politics reported in April that Boebert and Greene had argued over his presence at a rally held by a well-known white nationalist.

The confrontation apparently had to be de-escalated by a fellow GOP legislator.