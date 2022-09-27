Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Democrats to HOGS in video of her ‘hunting’ them from a helicopter

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia likened Democrats to wild hogs, saying both “destroyed farmers’ ability to put food on the table” in a head-scratcher of a fundraising video on Tuesday.

The conservative firefighter promotes the chance to join her in hunting invasive animals in Texas.

One entry to the contest is free, but supporters can increase their chances of being elected by donating to her congressional campaign.

The 45-second clip begins with Greene walking across a dark and stormy field, armed with what appears to be an automatic rifle.

Other shots show aerial shots of running wild boars interspersed with shots of Greene in a helicopter aiming at them.

At one point, she grins as she crouched over a dead pig.

“We have skyrocketing inflation, high diesel fuel, and the Democrats’ America Last policy,” Greene says as he stands in front of the helicopter.

“Democrats aren’t the only ones destroying farmers’ ability to put food on the table — we have wild boars destroying farmers’ fields.”

She continued, “So we decided to go pig hunting.”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced a contest for supporters on Tuesday to win a chance to hunt pigs with her in Texas

“Let’s lend American farmers a hand. Sign up below and let’s get in that helicopter and go pig hunting. Join to win now.”

It’s not clear what part of Texas the hunt will take place in or whether Greene has coordinated with regional officials or farmers.

Greene’s campaign has failed to answer DailyMail.com’s questions about this and whether Greene will have any say in who the winner is.

Greene’s spokesperson Nick Dyer said, “The details I can provide at this point are already listed on the page.”

Under the contest rules, 50 finalists will be randomly selected by the end of December, bringing the end of the contest well after the November midterm elections, where Greene is widely expected to keep her seat for a second term.

“Sponsor will then, in its sole discretion, select a winner from the list of eligible potential winners based on criteria determined and applied by Sponsor,” reads the fine print.

The sponsor in this case is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s People Over Politicians Committee, her fundraising vehicle. According to Open Secrets, it had just under $100,000 in cash on hand at the end of June, according to Open Secrets.

According to the fine print, 50 potential winners will be chosen at random and then the finalist from that list will be chosen by Greene’s campaign committee

Supporters can enter once for free and then again if they donate to Greene’s campaign

It is not immediately clear what the standards for selection are.

The idea is that the winner will receive a trip for two to go pig hunting with Greene, against payment of travel and accommodation costs. The rules document estimates that the winning package is worth $10,000.

Greene’s forcefully pro-Second Amendment stance got her into hot water earlier this month when she was confronted by youth gun control activists outside the U.S. Capitol.

One of the activists accused Greene of kicking her after the congresswoman shared a video of the heated exchange on Twitter.

“These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns and parents’ rights to defend their children in schools,” Greene wrote on Sept. 15.

“You must be an idiot to think that gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law.”

Marianna Pecora of the group Voters Of Tomorrow shot back at the platform: ‘Did she literally just tweet the video of her kicking me?’