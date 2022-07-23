Marjorie Taylor Greene calls herself ‘Christian Nationalist’ in speech at young Republican gathering

Firebrand GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia told an audience of young conservatives on Saturday to add a monkey emoji to their social media profiles in light of the World Health Organization’s emergency statement about monkey pox.

She also labeled herself a “Christian nationalist,” which drew appreciative voices at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Greene gave a short but fiery speech on the second day of the conference. Her popularity among Republican teens and young adults was evident in the standing ovation she received both before and after her speech.

‘We have a new global pandemic, have you heard of this? Monkeypox, that’s right,” the congressman said. “It’s the latest of the newest.”

“Listen, you guys need to update your social media, besides your Ukrainian flag emoji and your vaccine shot emoji, you need to make sure you have a monkey emoji.”

She seemed to take a shot at left-wing Twitter personalities adding emojis to their profiles to show loyalty to certain causes.

Greene quipped, ‘I want you all to be there, you can’t be left behind, you have to be outraged at everything the left and the media are telling you.’

Only a few chuckles were heard from the audience.

It comes hours after the WHO declared the global monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Nearly 3,000 cases have been reported in the US so far, including two children recently.

One line that was more warmly received was that Greene proudly referred to himself as a “Christian nationalist.”

Being a nationalist, she said, means “you care about your country.”

“That’s not a bad word,” she said as the crowd cheered. ‘That’s actually a good thing. There’s nothing wrong with leading with your faith.’

She added that leading with that Christian-nationalist mindset is “what the Republican party should be about” and encouraged Millennial and Gen Z Republicans to lead with their “proud Christian faith.”

“If we don’t live our lives and vote like we’re nationalists – caring about our country, putting our country first and wanting that to be the focus of our federal government – ​​if we don’t lead that way, we won’t.” able to fix it,” Greene said.

Greene also chided her colleagues in Washington for being more concerned with “corporate well-being” than “American workers,” and received a round of applause from the crowd.

But the public burst into cheers when Greene called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Our government at the moment, the Biden administration, is completely corrupt, and I’m going to tell you something now – Joe Biden must be impeached,” she said.

“And I’m going to add, too, Nancy Pelosi.”

Greene’s appeal to imprison the president’s son, Hunter Biden, sparked chants of “Lock him up” roaring through the nearly full house.

A cardboard sign depicting former President Donald Trump is viewed during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22

Hundreds of young Republican voters flocked to Tampa for the multi-day event

“I think we should do that,” she added after the chants died down, before her political rival Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fooled.

“Speaking of incarceration, let’s talk about someone arrested last week – AOC.”

The progressive New York lawmaker was arrested Tuesday along with 16 other House Democrats during a pro-abortion protest outside the Supreme Court.

She caused widespread ridicule when images and videos of her arrest appear to show Ocasio-Cortez holding her hands behind her back as if handcuffed — despite pumping a fist at supporters in solidarity. Ocasio-Cortez has denied as if he was handcuffed.

“You don’t play on the road like AOC and her friends, do you?” Greene asked the crowd.

“They were out playing on the road, lying on the road in front of the Supreme Court, and the Capitol Police had to tell him to get off the road. But what did they do? They’ve been arrested.’

Speaking of the handcuff controversy, she added: “See? It’s all fake, it’s a very big lie.’

‘Cause you know what? That’s what many people in Congress are. They are great, big liars. And that’s what we need to change,” Greene said.